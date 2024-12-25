Who Was Richard Perry? The Music Producer Behind Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain And Other Iconic Hits, Dies At 82

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Richard Perry, the celebrated music producer behind timeless hits such as Carly Simon's You’re So Vain, has passed away at the age of 82. Perry died on Tuesday in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to the Associated Press.

A pioneer in the music industry, Perry worked with some of the biggest names in the 1970s and beyond. His contributions to the field earned him wide acclaim, including the prestigious Grammy Trustees Award in 2015.

Richard Perry's career skyrocketed in the 1970s, a period during which he collaborated with legendary artists like Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Art Garfunkel, Carly Simon, and Ringo Starr. One of his standout achievements was producing Simon's iconic track, You’re So Vain, which remains a classic to this day.

In the late 1970s, Perry launched his own record label, Planet Records. Under this label, he signed successful acts like The Cretones, Pointer Sisters, and Billy Thermal. Planet Records grew in prominence until Perry sold it to RCA Records in 1983.

Throughout his career, Perry continued to work with celebrated performers, producing for Donna Summer, Julio Iglesias, Neil Diamond, Randy Travis, and Rod Stewart. He is credited as a producer of Stewart’s album It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook.

In recent years, Perry faced health struggles. According to TMZ, Perry's personal assistant, Ben McCarthy, revealed that the producer had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The condition significantly impacted his ability to communicate verbally. Despite these challenges, Perry’s influence in the music industry remained undeniable.

Perry’s contributions were formally recognized when he received the Grammy Trustees Award in 2015 for his outstanding work in recording music. His achievements continue to resonate with artists and fans alike.

Perry’s passing has left a void among those who knew him personally and professionally. Actress Daphna Kastner, a close friend, paid tribute to him, describing Perry as a father friend.

She shared, “He maximized his time here. He was generous, fun, sweet, and made the world a better place. The world is a little less sweeter without him here. But it’s a little bit sweeter in heaven.”

