Nicholas Hoult Reveals Robert Eggers Gifted Him THIS Prosthetic Worn By Bill Skarsgard in Nosferatu

It is believed that more than the gift itself, the intention behind the gift is what matters the most to many people. But sometimes those could be very unconventional yet thoughtful, just like in the case of Nicholas Hoult and Robert Eggers, where the latter gifted him a prosthetic penis that Bill Skarsgård utilized in Nosferatu, per Elle’s recent video.

During Hoult’s and Lily-Rose Depp’s recent conversation with Elle, the actor revealed about the gift he received from the Nosferatu filmmaker. He told his costar from the aforementioned venture, that he has Count Orlok's (played by Skarsgard) prosthetic penis, which is framed in his house.

Hopult continued, “There’s a scene where Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood and Robert Eggers asked, ‘How was that for you?’ … And I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’”

It seems that Eggers wanted him to remember the experience, so after the filming was finished, the filmmaker gifted him the prosthetic. Hoult stated that Eggers got that framed and sent it to his house. He added that the frame was broken when he received it, so he took that to a local frame shop and asked, “I had to be like, ‘Hey, dude, can you fix this?’”

The Menu star stated that the framer was okay with the request at first but when the actor returned to collect it, the framer had a few questions. The performer recalled, “He kind of didn’t even blink the first time, and then when I went back to pick it up, I think he had clocked how weird it was—what I was framing, potentially, like, this vampire penis?”

Hoult shared that the individual asked him if it was a collector’s piece, to which the actor replied by saying, “Yeah, you could say that.”

