Who Was Sophia Leone? Family Launches Fundraiser As Adult Film Star Is Found Dead At 26

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone was discovered dead in her apartment a week ago. Her family found her unresponsive during a call attempt. Mike Romero, her stepfather, shared details on GoFundMe, where they aim to raise memorial funds. The incident is currently under investigation. This has stirred debate online as more adult stars' death's surface in recent months. Let's take a moment and find out more about Leone and her life as an adult film star.

Who was Sophia Leone?

Raised in Miami, Leone entered the adult film industry in 2015, appearing in over 150 films for companies like Naughty America, Brazzers, and Reality Kings. Over her career, she purportedly earned more than $1 million. Leone was active on her social media platforms last week, sharing a few posts before the news of her unexpected demise came through. She was beautiful, confident and extremely loved by her fans on social media.

How did Sophia Leone die?

Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024, by her family," read the statement on GoFundMe. "A investigation by local police into the cause of the death is still currently on going." Elsewhere in the statement on GoFundMe, Leone's family said she was "a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend" who had a "deep love for all animals."

Is the adult film industry unsafe nowadays?

In the past three months, there has been a noticeable increase in deaths within the adult film industry. Recently, Kagney Lee, 36, died by suicide, and Jesse Jane, along with her boyfriend Brett Hasenmuller, was found dead in January in Oklahoma.

Furthermore, Michael Willis, Emily Willis' stepfather, disclosed that she remains in a vegetative coma since her hospitalization in February. TMZ reported her stepfather's account, stating she never regained consciousness after being admitted. Willis had spent a week in rehab before her hospitalization, where she experienced cardiac arrest during treatment. Initial toxicology reports indicated no drugs were in her system upon admission. Law enforcement suggested a possible overdose, but her family awaits the physical toxicology reports for confirmation.