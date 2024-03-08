GLAAD Media Awards 2024: Kate Hudson and Chloe Bailey Among Those Set To Perform At This Year’s Honors

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation ) has enlisted the top talent for its 35th annual Media Awards in LA. Allies Kate Hudson and Chlöe are set to perform at the event on March 14. Hudson will sing her new single, Talk About Love, while Chlöe will debut her latest track, FYS. Hulu will stream the event on March 29. The guest list is star-studded, featuring names like Billie Joe Armstrong, Chrishell Stause, and Shonda Rhimes. It promises to be a night of celebration and advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Let's take a glance at all the details about the show.

Kate Hudson and Chlöe's Performances

Kate Hudson will sing Talk About Love, embracing her role as an LGBTQ+ ally on March 14. “The LGBTQ community has supported and stood by me for as long as I’ve been a performer. It is a privilege to share another facet of my artistry with my nearest and dearest fans, and to expand on my lifelong journey of being an ally,” Hudson, said in a press release. “Music brings people together and I can’t wait to spread the love and joy with queer people and GLAAD this year,”

Furthermore, Chlöe (a.k.a. Chloe Bailey) is scheduled to perform her latest track, FYS. This marks her debut release in 2024 and the first live performance of the song.

“I am honored to perform my new track ‘FYS’ for the first time at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards,” Bailey said. “It is so important to me to be an ally and advocate for an organization that, for decades, has stood for unity, inclusiveness and Human Rights.”

“I do believe that in any community, you have to see yourself in stories and media and I am thrilled to be here to celebrate all the contributions that the LGBTQ community has made in this space,” she continued. “And to be here to celebrate true icons Oprah Winfrey & Niecy Nash-Betts just makes this even that more special!”

While FYS is her first release of 2024 and her debut performance of the track at the GLAAD Awards, Chlöe is familiar with the LGBTQ ceremony. In 2021, she and her sister Halle, known as Chloe x Halle, sang "Do It" at the GLAAD Awards alongside stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Honorees and Special Guests

At the 35th annual GLAAD ceremony, Oprah Winfrey will receive the Vanguard Award for her longstanding allyship, while Nash-Betts will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, recognizing LGBTQ contributions to the entertainment industry. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the event will feature appearances by stars like Billie Joe Armstrong, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Jonathan Bailey, and Reneé Rapp. Hulu will exclusively broadcast the show, with the full ceremony set to stream starting March 29, 2024.