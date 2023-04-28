Why did James Corden leave the Late Late Show? Here's everything you need to know

James Corden shocked fans when he suddenly announced that he would be leaving the Late Late Show in April 2022.

Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show?

James Corden revealed that he would be stepping down from the Late Late Show in April 2022. Back then, James told his fans that the reason behind his leaving was that the show was always supposed to be the "journey" and not his “final destination.” Sources have reported to The Sun that this decision was not James’ alone but also his wife, Jules’.

The source disclosed, "James and Jules have had barely any time to see their families in the UK over the past few years due to his work schedule." James made an appearance on the Drew Barrymore show where he admitted that he did not want his professional life to come "at the expense of his children and family."

Did James Corden get fired from The Late Late Show?

James Corden was not fired but resigned from his position as the host. A source has revealed that the staff at CBS tried their best to change his mind about leaving, "Everyone at CBS is utterly devastated. Execs did their utmost to keep him on. James turned down a multi-million pound, multi-year deal."

They continued, "Instead, he’s agreed to a hugely-lucrative, 12-month package. He will go out with a bang and is determined to make the show the best ever in the coming months."

When is James Corden’s last show?

Corden’s last show will be on Thursday, April 27. He recorded one last episode of the "Carpool Karaoke" segment with British singer Adele. Adele disclosed during the segment how “integral” of a role James and his wife played in looking after her son after her split from husband Simon Konecki. James spoke about his 8-year journey saying, “It's been a crazy eight years.In one sense, it feels like it's gone like that, and in another, I feel like I don't remember what life was like before being here."

Adele and James were both left teary-eyed by the end of their conversation.

James Corden speaks about leaving The Late Late Show

James got vocal about his feelings in the carpool karaoke segment with Adele. He told her, "It's been a brilliant adventure, but I'm just so certain that it's time. With people getting older, people that we miss - it's time to go home."

When the Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz asked James what he missed the most, he replied, “More than anything, I'm just gonna miss my friends that I've made here at the show. I'm gonna miss the feeling of coming into this office every day and knowing that someone's gonna make me laugh."

