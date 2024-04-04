If you got fired, you got fired': How James Corden Is Having A Tough Time Proving He Was Not Fired By CBS

Although James Corden walked away from his Late Late Show hosting gig on his own terms, people in his native UK just can't quite believe he wasn't fired, at least according to him. Corden xplained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday that despite him assuring people he and his wife moved back so their 3 kids could be closer to their grandparents, people are convinced he's lying and think CBS had fired him.

When James Corden bid farewell to hosting The Late Late Show last year, he would later learn that many believed he was actually fired from the gig. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, 2nd April the former late night host reflected on how life in London has been since walking away from hosting duties.

“You don’t understand how institutionalized you are. It’s extraordinary. But it’s like, you’re institutionalized in a world where you get a standing ovation at the end of every day. And that is — what I’ve realized — is it’s really bad for you,” he told Jimmy Kimmel.

After he and his family returned to the U.K. post-show which was a decision Corden said was made so his children could be closer to family, he admitted that though “people are very nice … no one believes that I wasn’t fired.”

He explained, “I’ll be in a pub or something and people will be like … ‘So why’d you come back?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, ’cause Max has finished sixth grade and we really wanted him to have a relationship with his grandparents,’” he recalled. “And people will honestly be like, ‘You don’t have to give me that bullshit. It’s fine, mate. If you got fired, you got fired.’”

Corden further said that he thinks people don’t believe he would walk away from the show willingly because “nobody thinks you would ever leave what is — let’s be honest — a cushy existence.”

When Kimmel suggested Corden to get a letter from CBS confirming he was not fired, Corden replied, “I would, except they don’t know what CBS is. So they’ll go, ‘Well, that’s not a real thing.’ And then I have to tell them what the show was, and they’ll go, ‘Hang on, it was on at 12:30 at night. That’s a ridiculous time to put a TV show on.'”

It was announced in 2022 that the 2023 season would be Corden’s last run as the host of CBS’ The Late Late Show after eight years. When addressing his decision at the time in a monologue, Corden explained, “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

Corden has been vocal about his decision to leave the Late Late Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden is an American late-night talk show that aired on CBS from 2015 to 2023. James Corden was announced as the show's new host on September 8, 2014, succeeding Craig Ferguson.

Corden brought The Late Late Show to England for three special episodes taped at the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster from June 6 to 8, 2017. It was the third time in the show's history that it aired from another country, with Ferguson taking his incarnation to Paris, France, in 2011 and Scotland in 2012. The show returned to London for a week of shows at Methodist Hall on June 18–21, 2018, and June 17–20, 2019.

Corden has long been vocal about how his decision to leave the Late Late Show hosting gig was out of a desire to reunite his family. After revealing the news that his 2023 season would be his last, Corden told Extra that his kids who he shares with wife Julia Carey are getting older and so are their grandparents, "and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions."

Since his departure, Corden has started a new venture, a radio show on SiriusXM titled This Life of Mine with James Corden.

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” he said in November 2023 when the news was announced. “Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

