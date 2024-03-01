Why Did John Cena's Agency Advise Him To Avoid Barbie Cameo? Actor Reveals

The popular American professional wrestler and actor John Cena would have actually turned down the opportunity to get a role in Barbie if he hadn't listened to his gut. In a recent episode of the Howard Stern Show, he gave insights that his team advised him not to do the move. John Cena explained, "I'm thankful it's just me and my manager. We're like a two-person team, simple and effective."

As reported by the PEOPLE, "And a firm that seeks out opportunities, and I don't blame them, they're just acting on their understanding. And what they understand is, 'This entity, this product leans towards these types of projects, so we should stick to this path. But I'm not a product," he continued. "I'm a human being, and I approach every chance as an opportunity," Cena said.

John Cena got inspired by Margot Robbie on Studio Lot to play Merman

Despite being busy with Fast X filming, the actor met Margot Robbie on the same studio lot, leading to Barbie's role as a merman. Even after assurances from the Barbie producer and actor about just a 'half-day' shoot, John Cena's agency remained unconvinced.

The agency's viewpoint was, "This role is beneath you, which I understand," said the WWE wrestler. "But to their credit, they quickly agreed, and I said, 'No, we're doing it,' but they can only offer advice," Cena remarked. "Ultimately, the decision is mine."

Their advice is, "This might take you away from leading roles. I understand," Cena added. "But I've always believed good work leads to more opportunities."

John Cena's instincts lead to blockbuster success

Following his instincts, Cena starred in the blockbuster film that topped the 2023 box office, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide. The film has received eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards , including Best Picture.

When Robbie and Gerwig weren't nominated, Cena told People why he believes "awards aren't the sole measure of success." At the U.K. premiere of Argylle, he said, "I focus on what I can control. I can't change the past."

John Cena added, "I can tell my friends Margot and Greta that awards aren't everything. Their movie made a huge impact and changed lives."

Barbie earned widespread praise and scored eight Oscar nods, including Best Picture. It raked in $1 billion worldwide. The story follows Margot's Barbie facing an identity crisis as she loses her trademark style and perfect toe. She ventures into the 'real world' to solve the mystery with Ryan Gosling's Ken.

