‘Hustle Loyalty Nudespect’: John Cena Sends Internet Into Overdrive With OnlyFans Announcement, Sparks Funniest Reactions

A couple of hours back former WWE champion and now Hollywood actor John Cena posted and informed via his social media accounts that he is joining Only Fans, an adult subscription-based platform where people buy x-rated content of creators after they get their subscription.



John Cena shared a gif of two table fans and quoted, “Like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in the bio.”



John Cena’s OnlyFans account is by the character's name in his upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky. And the page is listed as free with two clips both are promotional clips of his upcoming project.



The bio of the OnlyFans account John Cena says, “ You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids.”

The Leader Of Cenation seems to be on Only Fans to promote his upcoming project. Fans are now reacting to John Cena joining Only Fans.



“It's the only fans boy I'm shining now, You can't see me MY TIME IS NOW.” Fans expressed.



Another fan mockingly expressed, “Get a real job. we’re NOT buying your only fans.”

Another fan mockingly expressed, “Why pay for your OF when we won’t be able to see you in any of the content?”



Another fan reacted, "Hustle Loyalty Nudespect"

Another fan mockingly asked a question to Cena, “Bro you spend all that Peacemaker money already?!”

John Cena’s WWE return

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the biggest WWE superstars that they managed to create in years. John Cena is well-known worldwide he is more popular amongst the younger fans because of his superhero WWE gimmick of Mr.Never.Give.Up.

John Cena managed to capture the WWE champion 16 times in his whole career. Only Ric Flair and John Cena hold the record of holding the WWE championship sixteen times in their career.

John Cena’s last appearance in the WWE ring was at Crown Jewel 2023, where he faced Solo Sikoa and left the ring.

Cena himself expressed multiple times how the end of career his is near he is just waiting for the sign of WWE higher-ups and he will announce his retirement.

John Cena says he can't do what he was doing back in the day as his body does not allow him to perform at that level anymore. He is turning fifty.

Many fans even predicted that his match with Solo Sikoa was his last match in WWE and now Cena is retired.

There were some rumors and reports that John Cena might perform at WrestleMania 40. It seems like John Cena is training for WrestleMania 40, he was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center.

Queen Charlotte Flair injured her knee a couple of days back, but it seems like she is quickly recovering from her injury. She shared a post of herself in the WWE performance center with none other than John Cena.

The post reignited the fire and rumor of John Cena returning to WWE at WrestleMania 40.

If John Cena makes his return at WrestleMania 40, who do you think he should face comment down below

