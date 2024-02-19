At the 49th annual People's Choice Awards, Barbie took home the biggest prizes, winning half of the movie awards. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy comedy won The Movie of the Year and The Comedy Movie of the Year, triumphing over tough competition like Fast X and Oppenheimer.

Barbie wins People's Choice Award 2024

The movie's stars, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, also clinched individual awards. Robbie was named The Female Movie Star of the Year, Gosling as The Male Movie Star of the Year, and Ferrera won The Movie Performance of the Year for her role as Gloria, a Mattel employee. Additionally, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes scored big, winning The Action Movie of the Year, with Rachel Zegler taking home The Action Movie Star of the Year award.

Other winners included Oppenheimer for The Drama Movie of the Year and Jenna Ortega for The Drama Movie Star of the Year for her part in Scream VI. Jennifer Lawrence also snagged The Comedy Movie Star of the Year award for her role in No Hard Feelings.

Hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, the awards ceremony aired live on NBC and E!, with streaming available on Peacock. Alongside the movie categories, the event honored fan favorites in music, TV, and pop culture.

Here's the full list of movie winners at the 2024 People's Choice Awards:

- The Movie of the Year: Barbie

- The Action Movie of the Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

- The Comedy Movie of the Year: Barbie

- The Drama Movie of the Year: Oppenheimer

- The Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

- The Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, Barbie

- The Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

- The Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

- The Drama Movie Star of the Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

- The Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, Barbie

In addition to these, Adam Sandler received the People's Icon Award, and Lenny Kravitz was honored with the Music Icon Award.