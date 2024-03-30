Late Roger Ebert, the famous movie critic, didn't like the movie Constantine very much. Even though the film starred Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, and Tilda Swinton, Ebert criticized it for not being unique or exciting enough. But despite his review, the horror/fantasy movie has become popular and might even get a sequel.

Ebert didn't think Constantine was special enough to stand out from other movies. According to Collider, he didn't like how the film portrayed Hell or the main character's role in fighting demons. Ebert also thought Keanu Reeves' performance was too gloomy and didn't add much to the movie.

Roger Ebert expressed a lack of uniqueness in Keanu Reeves's Constantine

His review of Constantine, while not scathing, highlighted several shortcomings he perceived in the film. The late screenwriter criticized its lack of originality and failure to offer compelling storytelling or character development. Ebert humorously dissected the plot's implausibilities and questioned the feasibility of one man single-handedly combating a global supernatural threat per Collider.

The outlet further mentioned that the movie has become a cult classic even though Ebert didn't like Constantine. It has been celebrated at events like the Constantine 15th Anniversary Reunion and has inspired other adaptations of the character. While there may not be any new Constantine projects right now, fans are hopeful that the character will return in the future.

What is the movie Constantine about?

Constantine is about John Constantine, who fights demons to stop the antichrist from coming to power. He can see angels and demons, which got him in trouble when he was younger, and he tried to kill himself. Now, Constantine knows he's going to Hell when he dies, but he wants more time to keep fighting demons. He gets help from an angel named Gabriel and a detective named Angela Dodson, who wants to know why her sister died.

As Constantine investigates, he learns that Angela's sister killed herself to stop the antichrist, who is Lucifer's son. The antichrist wants to take over the world with the help of a psychic, who happens to be Angela's sister. Constantine and his friend Chas try to stop the antichrist, but they face many challenges along the way.

Ultimately, Constantine sacrifices himself to save Angela and stop the antichrist. He convinces Lucifer to help him, and they defeat the antichrist together. Even though Constantine dies, he's brought back to life without his cancer, but he knows he'll still go to Hell someday.

Constantine is available to watch online on the streaming platform Max.

