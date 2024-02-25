When Will John Wick Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Starring Ana De Armas Release? Delay Updates And More to Know

The hype for the John Wick movies has grown tremendously over the years and the audiences are quite hooked on it. After 5 movies featuring the titular character, the franchise has taken a step to introduce a solo spinoff movie with Ana De Armas as Rooney, a ballerina, who appeared as another assassin in the John Wick universe. However, as it was scheduled to be released this year, a new report claims that the movie has been pushed for further delays.

New Report Offers Details On The Upcoming John Wick Spinoff Ballerina Starring Ana De Armas

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news of John Wick's eagerly-anticipated spin-off Ballerina arriving later than expected. Starring the Knives Out actress, Ana de Armas as the revenge-seeking Rooney, Ballerina was originally set to be released on June 7, 2024, but the outlet has confirmed the release date for the film will be set between the third and fourth John Wick movies, has shifted almost a year later to June 6, 2025.

The news comes as John Wick architect Chad Stahelski, who is working with Ballerina director Len Wiseman on additional action sequences, has signed a new deal with Lionsgate to work on the franchise. For the spinoff project, both filmmakers agreed that more time was desirable to complete the upcoming Ana De Armas starrer John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

Will Keanu Reeves Appear As John Wick In Ballerina?

After the fifth John Wick movie, the question of Keanu Reeves' appearance as John Wick has always been a hot topic for the die-hard franchise lovers. However, the makers have not confirmed about the future but it is being assumed that the character might return in the spinoff. The movie director Wiseman revealed last year that filming for the spinoff project had been completed, but that production had been halted at the time. "We're on a pause right now," he said and added, "But I've just finished the director's cut. Had an amazing shoot. It's a really fun movie."

The lead actress of the movie also teased about the movie and revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming spin-off, which will see her character hellbent on avenging the murder of her family. "That is gonna be really another level. That movie was really demanding!" said the actress. Ana De Armas confirmed that Keanu Reeves will appear in the movie as she expressed her excitement to work with the John Wick actor once again.

