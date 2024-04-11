Did You Know How Keanu Reeves Fractured His Kneecap on Good Fortune Set? Aziz Ansari Shares Goofy Story

Hollywood Actor Aziz Ansari has solved the mystery behind Keanu Reeves’ viral pictures of walking in clutches earlier in January. Speaking at CinemaCon 2024, he revealed that his co-actor fractured his kneecap on the set of Good Fortune. Furthermore, He also shared that Keanu Reeves had done some remarkable stunts in his films.

Aziz Ansari shares goofy story about Keanu Reeves

Aziz Ansari shared the real story behind his co-star Keanu Reeves’ fractured kneecap in his trailer on the set of Good Fortune.

"About, I don't know, 15 days into shooting with me, I was like, 'Hey, just go chill in your dressing room for 15 minutes.' And he tripped on a rug. He's like, 'Aah, my knee,' " Ansari said while appearing at the CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 10.

Meanwhile, Reeves and Ansari have co-written and directed the upcoming film, starring alongside Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

Aziz Ansari on working with Keanu Reeves amidst his injury on the set

Aziz Ansari (41) said that Reeves was "such a trooper" following the injury, noting that "he still filmed everything except some scenes where he needed him to do salsa dancing, which we need to pick up."

"He was like, 'I'll do it!' We're like, 'Keanu, calm down. We'll do the salsa dancing once your knee's healed,' " recalled Ansari.

Moreover, he noted that Keanu Reeves (59) has done some extreme stunts without ever needing "to go to the hospital or anything."

"He's done those Wick movies, all the Matrix stuff. In Speed, he actually did attempt to do the jump from the car to the bus. It wasn't the take they used, but he did do it," Ansari said.

The announcement of the film project Good Fortune

Back in April 2023, Good Fortune was first announced. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline that they "moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

"We have indeed found good fortune with this film," said Drake. "We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us."

Currently, Good Fortune is in production and happening in Los Angeles, U.S.A., per IMDb.

Keanu Reeves’ upcoming book release this year

Keanu Reeves recently talked about the release of his upcoming novel The Book of Elsewhere, inspired by his BRZRKR comic book series.

In this recent YouTube video, he is seen announcing his latest book.

"The series tells the story of an immortal warrior's fight through the ages, and I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further, and I thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel," said Reeves in a January conversation with Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Guardian, the novel will be published on July 23 this year.

