What Is The Beatles Classic Blackbird About? Meaning Explored Amid Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Cover

Beyonce didn't just simply surprise her fans with the release of her latest album, but she went ahead and added something different this time to it this time. Along with featuring great artists from the country music industry, she also came up with a few covers, including the classic Blackbird by The Beatles.

Let's talk about this song, as its memories just got renewed by the Single Ladies singer.

Blackbird by The Beatles

Blackbird is a song that was originally written in 1968, by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, the two great legends in the music industry.

As per McCartney, the lyrics "Take these broken wings and learn to fly" state about the teeming unwavering hope despite adversity.

The frontman of The Beatles also has stated over the years that the song is about the American civil rights movement and the Little Rock Nine. Blackbird remembers the nine Black individuals, who enrolled themselves in an all-white high school, while also speaking of how these teenagers faced discrimination following the ruling of Brown vs. Board of Education.

While talking to GQ, in his 2018 interview, McCartney stated, “I was sitting around with my acoustic guitar and I’d heard about the civil rights troubles that were happening in the ’60s in Alabama, Mississippi, Little Rock in particular.”

Further talking about the song the musician said, “I just thought it would be really good if I could write something that if it ever reached any of the people going through those problems, it might give them a little bit of hope. So, I wrote ‘Blackbird.'”

As per the legendary frontman, "In England, 'bird' is a 'girl' and hence, the song Blackbird is about a "Black girl."

Paul McCartney meets the Little Rock Nine

Interestingly, McCartney had met two members of the Little Rock Nine, Thelma Mothershed Wair and Elizabeth Eckford, following his concert in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

During this performance, as seen in a video posted by a fan, the vocalist introduced the track stating, “Way back in the Sixties, there was a lot of trouble going on over civil rights, particularly in Little Rock. We would notice this on the news back in England, so it’s a really important place for us, because to me, this is where civil rights started. We would see what was going on and sympathize with the people going through those troubles, and it made me want to write a song that, if it ever got back to the people going through those troubles, it might just help them a little bit, and that’s this next one.”

The latest album by Beyonce, Cowboy Carter was released on March 29. The fans of the Crazy in Love artist are aware that the singer rarely opts for a cover. However this time the 42-year-old star included not just one but two covers in Act II of her three-series album.

Along with The Beatles’ Blackbird, she even did a cover of Jolene by Dolly Parton.

