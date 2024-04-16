Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant At MOCA Gala 2024 Red Carpet; See Here

Keanu Reeves and his visual artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant attended the annual Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The couple got all dolled up for the gala’s red carpet. Grant wore an elegant, aqua-blue dress, while Reeves donned a crisp navy-blue suit with a gray scarf.

At one point, Reeves and Grant exchanged a sweet glance as they took photos on the carpet. This isn’t the first time the couple has hit up the MOCA gala. The John Wick star and Grant attended the gala’s 2023 edition in LA last April.

Keanu Reeves and his long-term girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, attended a gala in Los Angeles together, showcasing their chic style. Reeves wore a navy suit, black tie, and gray-and-black scarf, while Grant wore a turquoise-colored gown with small cutouts and a sparkling silver clutch. The 2024 MOCA Gala supports the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Reeves and Grant rarely attend events, and the rare times when they do are usually art-related galas. They keep their romance private. In 2023, they were spotted together at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, dressed in matching monochrome outfits. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019 at the same event.

Grant gave a little insight into their romance last fall while attending an event solo, saying in an interview, "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my career by the time that my relationship had begun."

She also went into detail about what she loves about Reeves, adding, "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

While Reeves and Grant debuted their romance in 2019, they have actually known each other for much longer and have collaborated on various artistic projects over the years.

A brief about Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant is an American visual artist who examines language and written texts through painting, drawing, sculpture, video, and other media. She uses language and exchanges with writers as a source for much of that work.

Grant examines the process of writing and ideas based on linguistic theory as it connects to art and creates visual images inspired by text and collaborative group installations based on that process. She is based in Los Angeles.

In 2007, Grant had her first solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, curated by Alma Ruiz. A catalog from the exhibition features Grant's large-scale works on paper, an essay on Grant's work by Ruiz, and an essay that inspired Grant by the French writer and philosopher Hélène Cixous.

Grant's artworks joined a multi-artist show in Tel Aviv in 2008, titled From and About Place: Art from Los Angeles.

In 2013, Grant collaborated on a series of exhibitions based on Cixous' book Philippines. The Forêt Intérieure/Interior Forest exhibition took place at the 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monica and Mains d'Oeuvres in Saint-Ouen, France. Participants created large-scale drawings of Cixous' novel, addressing themes like telepathy and the works of Jacques Derrida and Sigmund Freud.

In 2013, Grant continued this work in the series called Century of the Self. The first exhibition was Drawn to Language at USC's The Fisher Museum in 2013, followed by a show at Lora Reynold's Gallery in Austin, TX in 2014, at the 2015 Venice Biennial in an exhibition called We Must Risk Delight. These works were inspired by the documentary film Century of the Self by BBC documentarian Adam Curtis.

Grant won the City of Los Angeles Mid-Career Artist Award (COLA) in 2015 and most recently in 2017 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) as part of the exhibition L.A. Exuberance: Recent Gifts by Artists.

In 2017, Grant wrote the text for Antigone is Me, with her sister, Florence Grant, which is meant to capture the ancient Greek myth of Antigone in a contemporary scene. The exhibit was a community-based project installation held at The Eastern Star Gallery at The Archer School for Girls in Los Angeles.

