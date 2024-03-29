Who Is Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant? All About Her As Source Calls Actor's Relationship 'Most Fun And Positive'

After an era of ‘Sad Keanu’ memes and being dubbed as the ‘Internet’s Boyfriend,’ Keanu Reeves is making waves with his belle Alexandra Grant. While the couple had been reportedly dating since 2011, they made it official with their LA red-carpet debut at the LACMA Art+ Filma Gala by Gucci, in 2019. Following that, Reeves and Grant have spoken out about their relationship on multiple occasions.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant share “the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in,” a source told People before describing Grant as “adorable, sweet, caring and funny” and “a rare gem.” A visual artist, Grant maintains a healthy balance between her career and her “supportive” relationship with Reeves. "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set. Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy," the source added.

Here’s all you need to know about Keanu Reeves’ longtime friend-turned-lover, Alexandra Grant.

Alexandra Grant sparkles as a successful visual artist

Famed for her creative collaborations throughout the years, Alexandra Grant is based in Los Angeles, producing art with a blend of text. The 54-year-old artist has worked with feminist Hélène Cixous and novelist Michael Joyce. She also had her art displayed in esteemed galleries like the Orange County Museum of Art in Santa Ana and Texas’s Marfa Invitational, LACMA, MOCA (LA), the Hammer Museum, and the Art Gallery of Ontario. Whew!

Talking to People, Grant called Keanu Reeves her “inspiration” as she claimed her art has “changed since falling in love.”

Besides her artistic pursuits, she even flourished in her academics as a student. She speaks English, Spanish, and French, a result of her attending various schools in Mexico, Missouri, and Europe.

"I grew up in part in Mexico City, Washington, D.C., and Paris, moving between languages and cultures. Los Angeles felt like home from the moment I first arrived in 1995, especially the diversity of people, idioms, foods, and plants (like jacaranda and bougainvillea),” Grant told LA Weekly in 2019. Born in Ohio, the artist moved to LA and after two decades of residence, declared herself a native of the Southern Californian city.

Grant also served as a college professor for years, enlightening students with her knowledge all over the U.S. She worked at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California for 3 years until 2011 and later was a mentor at the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s Distance MFA Program in 2014.

Professional endeavors with Keanu Reeves

In 2011, Alexandra Grant and the ‘John Wick’ star collaborated to publish the book ‘Ode to Happiness.' Only friends back then, their debut book published pages of Grant’s art merged with texts by Reeves. Similarly, ‘Shadows’ came into existence in 2016, a collection of 54 images featuring the star duo’s artistry. Speaking of Reeves's talents, Grant said, "No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer.”

The following year, Grant and Reeves launched their very own publishing company, X-Artists’ Books (XAB) aimed at publishing artist-centric books spanning a variety of genres, per the official website.

Family and childhood

Grant was born to two professors. Her late father, Norman K. Grant was a geology professor at Ohio’s Oberlin College, per a digital collection by Miami University. Whereas, her mother, Marcia Grant served as an American political science professor, foreign-service diplomat, and educational administrator in Africa and the Middle East, per Medium.

Alexandra lived with her mother after they divorced and moved around quite often. “I was very fearless – I was a child who knew her mind,” she told British Vogue in 2020. Grant graduated with an MFA in drawing and painting from California College of the Arts, San Franciso, in 2000.

Alexandra Grant’s take on love and marriage

Life’s taken a blissful turn for Grant after her partnership with Keanu Reeves. Following their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2019, Grant shot to the mainstream spotlight. "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good,’” she said.

However, the artist was reluctant to publicize her relationship with the A-lister. While she confessed that she treasures the “experience” of relationships, she hasn't given marriage much thought just yet. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships,” Grant noted. More recently, the star couple shared a passionate kiss at the 2023 MOCA Gala red carpet in April 2023 leaving fans star-struck.

