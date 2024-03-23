Why Did Screenwriter Simon Afram Sue Martin Scorsese? Find Out As Killers Of The Flower Moon Director Settles Lawsuit

After nearly a year of legal battle, the lawsuit against acclaimed director Martin Scorsese has finally reached a resolution. The case, brought forth by aspiring screenwriter Simon Afram, accused Scorsese of accepting payment of $500,000 for his involvement in a film project and then failing to deliver on his promises.

The novice screenwriter claimed that the acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese not only did nothing for his project but also refused to meet with him altogether.

Simon Afram's claims and allegations against Martin Scorsese

Simon Afram, along with producer Edward Kahl, hired Martin Scorsese in January 2022 to serve as an executive producer for their World War II movie project, Operation: Fortitude, which revolves around the period of World War II, following the storyline of the German army during their Normandy invasion. They intended to leverage Scorsese's reputation and connections in the industry to attract top talent and move the project forward. However, according to Afram's lawsuit, Scorsese did not uphold his end of the agreement.

Afram alleged that despite paying Scorsese $500,000, the director provided no meaningful assistance or support. Afram claimed that Scorsese failed to meet with them or engage in discussions about the project, leaving them in a state of limbo.

Advertisement

Despite repeated attempts to communicate with Scorsese, they were allegedly met with indifference from his representatives. The lawsuit claimed, as retrieved via Variety, “Defendants never made Mr. Scorsese available for a single phone call, meeting or other interaction.”

ALSO READ: Killers of the Flower Moon OTT release: When and where to watch this epic Leonardo DiCaprio film

Martin Scorsese defended himself from Simon Afram's charges through his counterclaims

In response to Afram's claims, Scorsese's attorneys argued that Afram lacked sufficient experience in the film industry to understand the complexities involved in developing a movie. They pointed out that Afram had only two unproduced scripts to his name and had been unsuccessful in bringing Operation: Fortitude to fruition prior to involving Scorsese. The defense also contended that Scorsese had made efforts to identify suitable directors for the project but was unable to secure interest from any of them.

Scorsese's attorneys, led by Marty Singer, alleged, “This case presents the classic example of the novice filmmaker who refuses to appreciate the stark difference between expectation and reality in the filmmaking business, to the detriment of all involved.” Scorsese's legal team asserted that Afram's expectations were unrealistic and demonstrated a misunderstanding of the filmmaking process.

They emphasized that creating a successful movie often requires years of development and collaboration, citing the lengthy timeline of Scorsese's own project, The Irishman, as an example of how it took over 12 years to hit the theaters.

Additionally, they claimed that Afram owed Scorsese an additional $500,000 as per their contractual agreement, disputing Afram's assertion that Scorsese owed him money. Furthermore, Scorsese's lawyers contended that Afram's frustration stemmed from his unrealistic expectations rather than any wrongdoing on Scorsese's part.

“The expectation of those new to the film industry is that a great idea or script will instantly be transformed into an Academy Award-winning work of art when the reality is that it can take many years to even attempt to develop a movie,” the defense wrote.

After nearly a year of legal wrangling, Simon Afram and Martin Scorsese have reached a settlement in their dispute. The settlement details have not been disclosed publicly, but both parties have agreed to resolve the matter outside court. While the specifics of the settlement remain confidential, it marks the end of a contentious chapter for both Afram and Scorsese.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One More Project In The Works For Martin Scorsese And Retired Actor Daniel Day-Lewis? The Director Responds