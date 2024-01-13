One More Project In The Works For Martin Scorsese And Retired Actor Daniel Day-Lewis? The Director Responds

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, characterized for his cinematic masterpieces, has dropped a major hint that he might collaborate for another film project with the retired acclaimed star, Daniel Day-Lewis. This revelation occurred during an award acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Awards, where Scorsese expressed his desire for another collaboration with Day-Lewis, who bid farewell to acting in 2017.

Martin Scorsese on his upcoming collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis

During the award ceremony, Martin Scorsese, while accepting the Best Director award presented by Day-Lewis for his splendid work in Killers of the Flower Moon, stirred excitement in the audience as he hinted at the prospect of another joint venture. The duo has previously collaborated on two iconic films, Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence, and Scorsese's cryptic remark about a possible third collaboration left fans buzzing with anticipation.

Scorsese stated, as retrieved via @NextBestPicture , “We did two films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life, I must say. Maybe there’s time for one more. Maybe!” This unexpected revelation sparked cheers from the audience and raised questions about what cinematic magic this potential collaboration could unfold.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It does offer some hope..’: Oscar-winning helmer Martin Scorsese reflects on 'Barbienheimer' success

Daniel Day-Lewis’s impactful and acclaimed acting journey

Daniel Day-Lewis is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood, retired from the silver screen in 2017, following his impressive performance in Phantom Thread, the superstar has surely been avoiding the spotlight. The actor's retirement was marked by his desire to avoid getting "sucked back" into the demanding world of filmmaking. Renowned for his selective and immersive approach to roles, Day-Lewis's commitment to his craft took a toll on his mental and physical well-being, prompting him to step away from the big screen.

Despite his relatively short filmography due to extended breaks between projects, Day-Lewis has left an indelible mark on cinema. His meticulous performances in films like My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln earned him three Academy Awards, solidifying his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

ALSO READ: ‘The difference is that…’: Martin Scorsese highlights impact of Satyajit Ray's THIS masterpiece and its ability to 'introduce a new culture'

The cinematic partnership between Martin Scorsese and Daniel Day-Lewis

The potential collaboration between Scorsese and Day-Lewis would mark the third chapter in their cinematic partnership. The duo first joined forces for The Age of Innocence, a historical romantic drama that showcased Day-Lewis's versatility as an actor. This was followed by the critically acclaimed Gangs of New York, where Day-Lewis delivered a memorable performance as the formidable Bill the Butcher.

Both collaborations were a testament to the symbiotic creative energy shared by Scorsese and Day-Lewis. The filmmaker's unique storytelling merged seamlessly with the actor's immersive method, resulting in cinematic brilliance. Day-Lewis has described working with Scorsese as "one of the greatest joys and unexpected privileges of my life," underscoring the profound impact their collaborations had on his artistic journey.

In a rare public appearance at the National Board of Review Awards, Day-Lewis took the stage to present Scorsese with an award for Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon. Expressing his admiration for Scorsese, Day-Lewis stated, as retrieved via EW , "I was a teenager when I discovered Martin’s work. With a light of his own making, he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with a dangerous, irresistible energy — worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling. He illuminated the vast, beautiful landscape of what is possible in film, and he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of one's self to work in faith.”

Advertisement

As Martin Scorsese contemplates the possibility of a final collaboration with the enigmatic Daniel Day-Lewis, the film industry holds its breath in anticipation. The prospect of witnessing these two maestros create cinematic magic once more is undeniably thrilling.

ALSO READ: Killers of the Flower Moon to The Wolf of Wall Street; Top Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese movies RANKED