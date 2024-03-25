'Had A Couple Of Issues': Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Problems He Faced While Filming Martin Scorsese's The Departed

Mark Wahlberg spilled some beans about his time working on Martin Scorsese's 2006 hit, The Departed. The 52-year-old actor, known for his roles in various blockbuster hits, including this Boston-set thriller alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson, didn't hold back. He admitted feeling "a little pissed about a couple things" during filming, giving fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes drama of this acclaimed movie.

In a recent chat on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Wahlberg said, "But look, it all worked out in the end. Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid," before adding that he "had another movie" lined up for after The Departed, which he also needed to focus on.

"I was going into Invincible after. I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair," he added. "... But I completely understand where Marty was coming from. He had to deal with Jack, he had to deal with Matt and Leo and Alex and everything, the studio and everybody else who was in the cast. And then I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks."

"And so I went off to shoot Invincible, got my hair extensions, came back and they're like, 'Oh, you gotta take out the extensions.' "

Wahlberg's Hairy Adventure: Tresses Trouble on Set

Wahlberg reminisced about the challenges he faced during filming, particularly with his hair extensions, which he was hesitant to remove due to the lengthy process of putting them in for another role. "So we had a couple issues," Wahlberg chuckled. Despite the hiccups, he saw the role as an exciting opportunity to showcase his talents. Although he earned his first and only best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Sergeant Dignam in The Departed, Wahlberg ultimately lost the trophy to Alan Arkin for his role in Little Miss Sunshine.

Wahlberg's Oscar Odyssey: Reflecting on Recognition and Priorities

Discussing his experiences with the Academy Awards on the podcast, Mark Wahlberg delved into his history with the prestigious event. Reflecting on his film "The Fighter," which received a Best Picture nomination in 2011, Wahlberg admitted that while he does care about such recognition "to a certain extent," it's not as crucial as it once was. He emphasized the importance of acknowledgment for the film's success and its impact on box office performance, particularly during awards season. However, he hinted that his priorities have shifted over time, indicating that the glitz and glamour of awards ceremonies might not be as high on his list as they once were.

Wahlberg's No-Nonsense Approach: Cash Wins Over Oscars Any Day

Mark Wahlberg didn't beat around the bush when posed with the classic "money or Oscars" question. With a candid tone, he made it clear that if he's got a sweet deal on the backend, he's opting for the cash. Reflecting on his competitive nature, Wahlberg emphasized his relentless pursuit of excellence in his work. Comparing his approach to that of an athlete or a fighter, he admitted to being driven by a desire to win. True to his character, Wahlberg assured listeners that he's not one to sugarcoat his views, laying it all out there without a hint of pretense.

"Look, I'm a competitive guy," he continued. "I work really hard and I try to make the best movies possible. I always want to be the best. I approach it very much as an athlete, as a fighter, all those things. So I only want to win. I'm gonna be one of the few guys that's not gonna lie to you right now."

