'Best Video Ever': Eva Mendes Reacts To Martin Scorsese Vibing To Her Husband's I Am Just Ken Performance At 2024 Oscars

Martin Scorsese was feeling the Kenergy! The Irishman director was having the time of his life during Ryan Gosling’s performance at the Oscars 2024. He was seen smiling and bobbing away to the iconic pop culture song I Am Just Ken. Gosling’s long-time beau Eva Mendes couldn’t resist but repost this iconic moment!

Scorsese’s adorable moment caught on camera; Eva Mendes reacts

During Gosling’s I Am Just Ken performance, the director was seen smiling and vibing, which got caught in a video. Lucky for us! First posted by British Vogue on TikTok, the video was shared by Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca Scorsese, on Instagram, which Mendes reposted.

The Ghost Rider actress wrote in her Instagram story, “@francesca.scorsese, I’m living for this major moment of Dad!!!! How F cool!” followed by “Best video ever!”

Scorsese was nominated for Best Director at this year’s Oscars for his film Killers of the Flower Moon, which Christopher Nolan ultimately took for Oppenheimer. The former is known for directing serious films like The Irishman, Maestro, Shutter Island, etc., so watching him let loose was surprisingly delightful!

Scorsese's special bond with his daughter

The director may seem serious but is quite goofy in real life, says his daughter Francesca. The father-daughter duo is famous for posting TikToks for fun. Francesca talked about her videos, which she once thought was a bad idea. "I thought people were just going to be like, 'Holy crap, that's Martin Scorsese, what is he doing on this app?' Which a lot of the time it is," she said.

"I saw people doing videos with their parents, and I was like, I want to do that. I don't get why I shouldn't do that." She continued, "It just makes sense to me—I'm a total daddy's girl. We're best friends. And I saw people doing this with their dads, and I was like, I want to do it. So I did it, and I realized that people not only loved him, but they loved our relationship."

Eva Mendes’s sweet message to husband Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling stole the show with his performance, featuring his fellow Kens Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans. Although Barbie didn’t bag any big Awards that night, the room was filled with Kenergy after this performance! Gosling’s wife shared a picture on Instagram wearing the pink coat which he performed wearing. The post was captioned, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG.Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”