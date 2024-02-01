Why Is Rachel Leviss Watching The Latest Season Of Vanderpump Rules Despite Her Bitter Exit? Here's What She Said

In a surprising turn of events, Rachel Leviss, known for her time on Vanderpump Rules, is grabbing headlines again. Despite leaving the show amid drama, she decided to watch the latest season of the reality show. It’s a surprising move because after a tumultuous exit following a bombshell-creating cheating scandal involving her and co-star Tom Sandoval, many speculated that Rachel would distance herself from the show entirely. But why is she tuning in? Let’s dive into the details and hear it straight from the source.

A bitter exit

When Rachel Leviss bid farewell to Vanderpump Rules, it was amidst a storm of controversy. Her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, exposed to the world, left her in the eye of a media hurricane. The fallout was brutal, with Rachel facing harsh scrutiny from both fans and castmates alike. Despite the drama, Rachel stood firm in her decision to leave, citing mental health concerns and unresolved issues stemming from the scandal.

Despite her bitter exit, Rachel isn’t ready to turn her back completely on Vanderpump Rules. Surprising many, she’s decided to tune into the latest season, setting tongues wagging and eyebrows raising. But why the sudden interest in a world she’s distanced herself from? For Rachel, it’s about more than just idle curiosity. She’s keen to see how she’s portrayed and what the cast has to say about her, providing a platform for her to respond on her iHeartRadio podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

Facing the fallout

In case you don’t know, Rachel and Tom had been having a secret romantic relationship, which was a big no-no because Tom was already in a long-term relationship with another co-star, Ariana Madix. When news of their affair came out, it caused a huge uproar among the cast and fans of the show. Rachel found herself in the middle of a storm of controversy, facing criticism from all sides. It was a tough situation for everyone involved, with emotions running high and friendships tested. Ultimately, the fallout from the scandal led to Rachel's decision to leave the show and focus on her mental health.

For Rachel, watching the show isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about taking control of her narrative. Following her departure, Rachel faced a barrage of criticism and speculation. Now, she’s reclaiming her story, ready to address the rumors head-on. With her podcast as her weapon of choice, Rachel plans to set the record straight and share her side of the story with her listeners. It’s a bold move, but for Rachel. It’s about owning her truth in the face of adversity.

However, as Rachel tunes into the latest season of Vanderpump Rules, she's also looking toward the future. Despite the drama and the scars of her past, Rachel remains optimistic about what lies ahead. With her focus on her mental health journey and personal growth, Rachel is forging ahead, leaving the drama of the past behind.

