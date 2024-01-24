Rachel Leviss Plans To Steer Clear Of Dating For A Year, Opens Up On Smiling Through 'Painful Traumatic Memories'

Rachel Leviss, 29, has revealed why she is smiling through her pain. In response to fans’ criticism of her seemingly light-hearted on-air demeanor, the Vanderpump Rules star invited psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher in the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, to discuss the behavior.

Rachel Leviss opens up about smiling through painful traumatic memories

Rachel Leviss recently opened up referring to the custody of her dog with ex-fiancé James Kennedy, “Listening back, hearing me laugh about especially the Graham situation for me like that's not a funny thing, and I want to know why. Like what is this thing that my body does without me even knowing?”

She further added, “Honestly, I'm excited to have a professional tell me why this is happening, because, yeah, it's not normal,” she added. “The average person isn't smiling through their most painful traumatic memories.”

Leviss also responded to the public scrutiny alleging she is not taking the issues including her affair with her former VPR costar Tom Sandoval seriously, “As I'm describing these things and recounting these memories, I don't think it's funny and I don't enjoy it, and so I feel like the messaging maybe [is] getting lost a little bit.” she added, “But then when I talk to my family and I talk to my close friends, I have more of a serious demeanor and I'm not smiling through it.”

“It doesn't work for me any longer,” the former reality star said while discussing how her childhood could have led to this behavior, and admitted it is no longer serving her, “In fact, I see it as a protection for myself. And in the trauma therapy center that I spent 90 days learning and doing intense therapy, there's a term called ‘wall of pleasant’ and it's a wall that you have up which keeps you from being intimate with other people, and therefore you're not as relational and people can't connect to you on a deeper level. And so I recognize that I have that ‘wall of pleasant’ that I can't seem to help but to come up.”

Leviss further discussed her decision to take a break from dating nearly 11 months after Tom Sandoval split from his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, The breakup was inevitable after Madix discovered that Tom was having an affair with Leviss. “I'm not dating for a year, and in doing that, I'm just focusing on myself and after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me, like what are my own needs that I need met, and not adding an additional person into the equation, so that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends,” she shared.

Leviss has been using her podcast, as well as her return to social media, to reflect on her past decisions and move forward.

Rachel Leviss is turning over a new leaf in 2024

Rachel Leviss is now looking for a positive start to the new year as she made headlines for her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval. Sandoval at the time was dating Leviss' friend and co-star Ariana Madix. They ended their nine-year relationship after the affair surfaced.

On an Instagram post ahead of the new year, the 29-year-old actress assured that 2024 would be epic as she learned from her previous mistakes, “2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet,” Leviss also wrote, captioning the photo, “My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help.”

“I’m so blessed I was able to get the help I needed,” she continued. “Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life,” said Leviss. “To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you.” “Eternally grateful for a second chance,” Leviss concluded. “Here’s to an epic 2024!"

Her fans flooded the comment section supporting her in this new chapter. “We all need to be rolling into 2024 with this kinda smile and light,” one fan wrote. One user wrote, “Onward and upward baby!!” another fan wrote, “I’m so proud of you. Happy New Year!”

“We all make bad decisions especially when we are surrounded by people that celebrate making bad choices as a lifestyle,” a fan responded to her caption. “Glad you got the mental health help you needed thats what is more important than ANY celebrity status.”

Another fan chimed in: “You are human and everyone makes bad choices and mistakes. I'm sorry you were also taken advantage of and copped all the blame. I'm sorry people were so quick to judge you. Make 2024 be more uplifting and positive for you.”

