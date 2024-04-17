Why Robbie Williams Decided To Stay From Twitter? Take That Alum Reveals

Fans were shocked to hear that Robbie Williams would stay away from Twitter (Now known as X) as it would "ruin (his) career", according to him.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Robbie Williams shared his desire to stay away from X. The comedian Joe Lycett, who was also part of the interview, seemed shocked when Williams said this.

The 50-year-old singer discussed his venture into art as well. When the conversation about social media began, he said, “No, I’m not on Twitter. It would ruin my career.” He recalled an incident on the platform he faced, "The last time I was on it, I did a tweet that said: 'I quite fancy getting into shoplifting. Has anyone got any good suggestions for shoplifting?'

"The person who runs Gail’s, the bakery, said: 'This is awful, this is a pop star who lives in a bubble. How dare he?” He added, “I saw the backlash, and I was like 'I don’t think Twitter is for me'. I got my fingers burned.”

Robbie William’s fear of being cancelled

The cancel culture in this era is quite common. Nowadays most celebrities are very mindful about what they say due to this cancel culture.

As reported by Yahoo, The She's The One singer has also previously expressed his fear of being cancelled, having kept a low profile for years after his musical career peaked.

As per the outlet, the singer, on Robin Williams Rewind Podcast, said, “You are 15 seconds away from being canceled at any moment and that doesn't feel comfortable.”

He also said, “You can get cancelled for anything, and I'm not talking about sexually.” He continued, “I'm just talking about anything that you say, what particular day you wake up on the wrong side of history, you are a relic from the last century where we thought and felt different things.”

More about Robbie Williams

His recent foray into art has got many people’s attention. Robbie Williams: Pride and Self-Prejudice is an exhibition of works centered on mental health that the singer is presenting at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam. As per his website, the Pride and Self-Prejudice exhibition will run until July 8th.

The singer will soon return to the spotlight with his upcoming biopic titled Better Man. He will play himself in the movie. Michael Gracey, the director of The Greatest Showman will be behind the camera for this biopic.

The movie will feature Jonno Davies, who will portray the younger version of Williams. Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman will also feature in the movie. Fans are eagerly waiting for this biopic to be released.

