Today's Final Jeopardy (April 29, 2024): Who won Game 166 of Season 40?

Game 166 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 29, 2024, and here's what happened. Kirsten Lundquist, Ferdinand Percentie and Amy Hummel competed against each other to win the 166th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Amy Hummel won Jeopardy on April 29, 2024, against Kirsten Lundquist and Ferdinand Percentie. The categories under the first round were Literature: The Something Of Something; Communication; Chronically On Line; Fun With Prefixes; Greater Than, Less Than Or Equal To; Disney Movie By Lyrics. While Ferdinand gave 9 correct and 5 incorrect answers, Amy gave 10 correct and 2 incorrect answers and Kirsten gave 3 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ferdinand at $3,400, Amy at $3,400 and Kirsten at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Put It In The Louvre!; Television; Getting Territorial; Names In American History; Business Anniversaries; 3 Consecutive Consonants. The score after the round stood with Ferdinand at $21,600, Amy at $13,800 and Kirsten at $800. Ferdinand gave 22 correct and 7 incorrect answers, Amy gave 20 correct and 5 incorrect answers and Kirsten gave 5 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

What was the final question on April 30, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the April 30, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Nicknames and the clue said, "Surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku has been called this 2-word name that describes any dominant person or expert." The answer to the clue was, "Big Kahuna."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.