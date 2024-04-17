'So Happy With This': Eva Mendes Lauds Husband Ryan Gosling's SNL Sketch About Cuban Wife

Ryan Gosling, who made a recent appearance on the Saturday Night Live show, is being praised by his wife, Eva Mendes. And rightly so! All the sketches that Gosling was a part of during a recent SNL episode were very hilarious.

The SNL cast members along with Gosling have done an amazing job for the episode. It was very well received by the audience as well. The Barbie actor’s comic timing and also breaking of his characters in multiple sketches is not to be missed out on.

The clips of his sketches are making rounds on the internet. Eva Mendes’s recently shared Instagram video features Gosling’s Can’t Tonight sketch. He portrays a man with a fake Cuban accent which he got because he is married to a Cuban woman. This sketch was relatable to Mendes as she is of Cuban descent. This made the skit more hilarious. Eva Mendes's name was also mentioned in a witty way during the sketch which made it a lot more wholesome.

Eva Mendes lauds husband Ryan Gosling

Mendes shared the Can't Tonight Sketch on Instagram on April 16. Praising her husband, Mendes wrote, "Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off."

She also appreciated Gosling's co-stars Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson who also featured in the sketch saying, “Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say “Eva Mendes”! And @kenanthompson always crushing.” She ended the caption with, “Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion.”

Many fans also praised the sketch and Gosling. A fan writes, “This was EPIC!”. Another fan expressed, “ I LOVEEEED this on SNL. Our Latin culture has been so well represented by Marcelo and them. I'm impressed with Kenan and Ryan.” Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’s wife also commented under the post saying, “Can't stop laughing. So good!”

More on the recent SNL episode featuring Ryan Gosling

It is very certain that SNL fans love it when Ryan Gosling makes an appearance. His most recent appearance on the show happened on April 13th. He promoted his upcoming movie The Fall Guy featuring Emily Blunt.

During his monologue, fans were surprised to see Emily Blunt appearing in between and contributed to making his monologue more interesting. All the skits that were a part of this episode were extremely hilarious.

It just wasn't Gosling who broke his character. The cast of SNL did the same, especially during the Beavis And The Butt-Head sketch. Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day’s transformation was on point which made this skit more enjoyable. Heidi Gardner couldn't contain her laughter in that skit.

Other sketches named Erin Brockovich and Doctor should surely be viewed by the fans. This proves that the cast along with the audience enjoyed the skits SNL presented.

