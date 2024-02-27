Oscars 2024: Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, And Nicolas Cage Named Among Presenters Of This Year's Academy Awards

If you are eager to have a look at the stars sitting in the crowd during the 96th Oscars, get ready to know who will be presenting the awards this year.

The Academy recently posted a list of its presenters for the 96th Oscars award function on X (formerly Twitter). The names have hyped up everyone already excited for the ceremony that brings forth great personalities from the movie industry and makes the deserved ones win the award, most of the time.

Presenters at the 96th Oscars

On 26 February, the internet was abuzz with the slate that was released for the 96th Oscars. Although this is just the first slate with the biggest names in the industry, it surely makes the awards function a special occasion to witness.

One can notice names such as Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino on the first look at the slate. But what makes it even more rousing are the noteworthy actors such as Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, and even Sam Rockwell.

During this year's Oscar awards ceremony, winners from the 95th Academy Awards will also participate as the presenters. The artists who will be presenting on the stage are Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are a part of a movie that won the Best Picture award last year, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Advertisement

Similarly, the extravagant performer and the most loved one, The Whale actor Brendan Fraser, will be on stage too.

Nominees of the 96th Oscars

This year’s nominations are somewhat obvious, and yet they pose a tough battle amongst each other. The Best Picture nomination is led by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nods. The historical epic is followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, having 11 nods, and then comes the one that set an example in the movie industry throughout the world, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10 nods.

Speaking of the other movies nominated for Best Picture, they are Barbie, Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

For the best actor segment in the 96th Academy Award, Paul Giamatti has been nominated for his performance in The Holdovers, with Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Rustin’s Colman Domingo along with Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on 10 March 2024. One can live stream it on your local ABC station or subscribe to ABC.com as well on the ABC app.

ALSO READ: Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Perform I’m Just Ken Song At Oscars 2024 Ceremony