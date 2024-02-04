Will Iron Man 2 Villain Justin Hammer Ever Return To The MCU? Sam Rockwell Weighs In

Sam Rockwell is more than willing to reprise his role as Justin Hammer in Marvel’s Armor Wars. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rockwell addressed the widespread fan speculation about his potential MCU return, revealing that he hadn't received a call from Marvel or Kevin Feige about appearing in Armor Wars. Rockwell played the antagonist Justin Hammer in 2010’s Iron Man 2, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

Armor Wars was originally announced as an MCU Phase Five Disney+ series before being revamped as a feature film. The film will be spearheaded by Don Cheadle's James Rhodes/War Machine and draws its title from a popular Iron Man comic book storyline from the 1980s.

Sam Rockwell opened up on his potential MCU return

Sam Rockwell, who played Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, answered whether he will return to the MCU in the upcoming Armor Wars movie. Rockwell's character faced challenges in discrediting and killing Tony Stark and was arrested. However, it's only a matter of time until Hammer is free and ready to take over Iron Man's leftover technology and resources.

During an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the titular host, Jimmy Fallon asked Rockwell whether he'll reprise his Marvel role in the upcoming MCU movie Armor Wars. However, Rockwell didn't confirm whether he's set to return, but he revealed he's open to the possibility, saying "Really? [There's a rumor?] Well, I’m waiting for the phone call. I’m growing the beard and everything. It's been a while [since Iron Man 2]. I'm in, dude."

A potential Armor Wars appearance would be Rockwell's third MCU project, as Justin Hammer recently made his return to the MCU after nine years in an episode of What If...? in an alternate reality where Happy Hogan attempts to rescue Avengers Tower during Christmas, where Hammer seeks revenge against Tony Stark for the events that took place in Iron Man 2 and steals a sample of Hulk/Bruce Banner's blood.

How Justin Hammer could fit into MCU's Armor Wars movie

In the original Marvel Comics storyline of Armor Wars, Justin Hammer hired the Spymaster to steal armor from Tony Stark, causing chaos in his personal, professional, and superhero life. With Iron Man dead in the MCU, the main conflict in Armor Wars is James Rhodes' struggle to prevent villains from stealing or copying Stark's Iron Man armor, with Justin Hammer's role potentially remaining unchanged.

The MCU's Armor Wars takes place during the perfect time for Justin Hammer's return. Hammer was last seen in the MCU more than 15 years before the events of Armor Wars. As Tony Stark has been absent for a couple of years already and there's no official Avengers team at the moment, Justin Hammer could easily come back into the picture to take over Tony Stark's remaining armor, gadgets, and resources.

Meanwhile, Justin Hammer could also skip the war over Tony Stark's original Iron Man technology and bring his improved tech instead. More than a decade of off-screen trial and error could have allowed Justin Hammer to upgrade his inventions and become a serious threat this time around. With enough experience facing Iron Man and manufacturing weapons in Iron Man 2, Hammer can be the person all Iron Man copycats resort to when the race to become the next Tony Stark begins in Armor Wars.

