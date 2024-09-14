Will Britney Spears Still Pay Child Support to Ex Kevin Federline Despite Son Jayden Turning 18? REPORT

Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The couple were married for almost three years. However, Spears filed for divorce from Federline in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, and they have since been amicably co-parenting their sons. According to recent reports, Spears is likely to continue paying child support to her former husband, even though both of their sons are now 18 years old. Read on further to know more details!

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's child support arrangement began reportedly as part of their divorce settlement in July 2007. The terms of their divorce supposedly included a child support agreement, with Spears required to pay Federline to support their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

According to People magazine, despite Britney Spears' sons now being legal adults—Sean turning 19 next month and Jayden already 18—Spears may still be required to pay child support. Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, recently told the publication that under California law, child support payments must continue until the child graduates from high school, even if they turn 18.

Kaplan said, "Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday, they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school but in no event later than their 19th birthday." He further noted that the child support payments for Jayden are being made per the law, which requires support until high school graduation, noting that Jayden will graduate in November.

The outlet noted that a source shared that Britney Spears is pleased to continue supporting her sons. "Britney has plans for the boys' future and will do whatever she can and will always continue to love and support them," the source claimed.

As per the magazine, her son, Jayden, told in a 2022 interview with The Daily Mail that he and his brother "100 percent think" their bond with their mother "can be fixed."

Jayden emphasized that there was "no hate" towards his mother but admitted that repairing their strained relationship would require considerable time and effort. He expressed his belief, saying, "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," adding, "When she gets better, I really want to see her again."