'I Only Celebrate The Past': Jackpot Star Sam Asghari Reveals What Lesson He Learned From His Marriage To Britney Spears

Sam Asghari was previously married to pop icon Britney Spears. He recently opened up about the lessons and things he learned from his former relationship with Spears. Asghari first met the singer in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video. After getting married and staying together for years, the actor filed for divorce from Spears in 2023.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Asghari reflected on his past relationship with Britney Spears. The American model shared that he is not "focusing on [dating] at the moment."

He then revealed that he learned a lot of lessons from that marriage, noting, "When you’re in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much," adding, "That’s something that was a college crash course on how cruel some people in Hollywood could be."

However, the Jackpot movie actor acknowledged that he's not dwelling on his history with his exes and said that he only "celebrates and appreciates" the past, noting that it's just the "big part" of who he is.

Sam Asghari, who is from Iran, further mentioned that though he came from a different country, he's "living the American dream" and will always appreciate that. He also noted that it was the "biggest moment" in his life and made him feel like he had already "won."

He added that anything that happens in the future will be a "blessing," and he will always appreciate those moments.

The actor also shared his experience working alongside his co-stars John Cena and Simu Liu in their upcoming action comedy Jackpot. He told the outlet that being part of an action movie requires "a lot of wrestling and rehearsing," which is very exciting for him.

He further mentioned that he loves working with these "amazing" co-stars who are highly successful in the business and appreciates the opportunity to learn from them.

Meanwhile, Jackpot! will be released on Prime Video on August 15, 2024.