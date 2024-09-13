Britney Spears broke her silence to discuss her thoughts on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday, after many artists honoured the music superstar on the big night. But the day after, Spears reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's performance on Instagram.

Carpenter performed a mashup of her three top hits, Espresso, Taste, and Please Please Please. She used a snippet of Spears' Oops!...I Did It Again when the first song gave way to the second. Furthermore, she kissed an alien on stafe during her act which was like an apparent homage to Britney and Madonna's 2003 kiss.

Britney revealed in the most recent video that she only watched YouTube clips of Sabrina's performance and did not watch the entire show. Spears goes, 'Why is she kissing an alien onstage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird. But I also thought that, like, the whole thing was kind of, like, weird altogether.”

Spears went on to brag over Carpenter's words about her on the red carpet, saying, 'This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet. And I thought that was kind of cool because I forget that I'm famous sometimes. . Since I'm a mother and kind of gold." As the reel came to a close, Britney said, "However, I found it somewhat cool that Sabrina Carpenter said something to me."

Britney had kissed Madonna during her duet performance with Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs. A kiss can also be seen in the Taste music video between Sabrina and Jenna Ortega.

Aside with a jaw-dropping performance at New York's UBS Arena, Carpenter won her first Moon Person award at the 2024 VMAs.

Carpenter's song Espresso took home the song of the year award. The song's music video has had over 160 million views, and it reached at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

