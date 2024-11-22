Will Henry Cavill Return As England’s Greatest Detective In Enola Holmes 3? Read On To Find Out

Henry Cavill has brought new versions of some beloved characters to life, including Superman in Man of Steel, Geralt in The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes.

While the first two roles have been crossed off his list, there is still no update on whether he will return as England's greatest detective alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

The actor from The Man From U.N.C.L.E. has expressed interest in reprising his role for future installments of the Enola Holmes film series. However, he will be busy with other projects already lined up.

Henry Cavill is currently working on Guy Ritchie's In The Grey and the highly anticipated Highlander reboot.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation about the Mission: Impossible - Fallout actor returning to don the detective’s hat for a third film.

Besides that, Henry Cavill has outlined the conditions under which he would return as Sherlock Holmes.

Back in 2022, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor told Total Film Magazine, "It's important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes."

Cavill also shared his experiences working with franchises, mentioning how some have "gone places" only to later "go quiet."

Recalling his fabulous time on screen as Sherlock Holmes, Henry Cavill has definitely portrayed the character wisely. Stealing the show, even when he had limited screen time, the Argylle actor’s skills were already proven.

The star had not only managed to carry the Victorian England getup with perfection, but he even had a balanced mix of brilliance and smugness.

This year, Henry Cavill won hearts as he was seen in another Guy Ritchie movie playing the role of Gus March-Phillipps, alongside Alan Ritchson and Eiza Gonzalez.

