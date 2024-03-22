'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set to release in just a month, and as fans eagerly await seeing Henry Cavill back in action, the star is actively promoting the movie.

In his most recent social media promotional video, the Dawn of Justice actor can be seen bantering with his co-star from the movie, Alan Ritchson. Let's take a closer look at the chemistry these two actors share off-screen.

Henry Cavill about Alan Ritchson

The upcoming and highly anticipated movie starring Henry Cavill tells the story of a group formed by then-UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II.

This group fought against the Nazis, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare draws inspiration from the actual events surrounding the team.

While promoting his movie, the British actor posted a video on his Instagram featuring both him and Ritchson talking about each other.

Ritchson praised the Argylle actor, saying, "Henry is a perfect number one." He further stated, "He is the first one there, last to leave, always knows his stuff, he's always positive. He leads by example, I'm so impressed."

However, in the same clip, which also teases a few action-packed scenes from the movie, Cavill can be heard presenting his words in a comedic way.

Advertisement

The Witcher actor jokingly said, "Alan's a terrible person to work with, he's uncouth, eats too much, he's out of shape, just has no dedication at all."

After a brief moment of joking about the Smallville actor, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star clarified, "In all seriousness, Alan's wonderful to work with."

Henry Cavill’s Instagram post

It's evident that Cavill was joking about Ritchson, as the video he posted on his social media feed even reads, "Shoutout to 'Big AL' which is something I've never called him, but in the vacuum that is Instagram it feels appropriate."

The lengthy caption of Cavill's Instagram video further states, "Here's to Big AL! He does some seriously cool stuff in this movie. And by this movie I mean Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

The playful banter between the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare didn't end with Cavill's jokes about Ritchson. In the comments, the Titans actor also shared, "Oh wow. Very kind of you. ***Deleting my post where I share my honest hate for you and disparage you and all your ancestors."

The movie is directed by the acclaimed Guy Ritchie and boasts an impressive cast, including Eiza González, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Cary Elwes, alongside the two DC actors.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Blow His Audition For MCU's Thor? Actor Gets Candid