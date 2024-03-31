Will Prince Harry Not Follow Up Spare With A Sequel? Here's What Royal Author Thinks

Prince Harry has “given up” on commercial project as Meghan Markle finds her way! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are figuring out their future projects to flourish now more than ever after multiple outlets suggested their downfall. According to the latest reports from royal author Tom Quinn, the Suits alum who just launched her lifestyle brand has a plan, whereas the Prince is steering away from commercial projects. So, will there be a sequel to his memoir Spare?

Is Prince Harry writing a sequel after Spare?

The Prince’s controversial memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK. Earlier, there were speculations about a sequel in the works. However, Quinn believes that the youngest son of King Charles lacks drive and motivation.

“Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project,” the royal author told The Mirror.

“You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you,” Quinn added.

Meghan and Harry may release another book

The Duke and Duchess may release another book in the future, but they will be careful with the content this time! Prince Harry’s memoir was an expose that drifted the family apart. Now that the monarchy is facing a massive crisis, the potential book will avoid the harsh tone regarding the royal rift.

Meghan Markle’s solo venture

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Initially, the timing of her launch amidst Kate Middleton’s photoshop controversy created a backlash. But after the princess’ cancer diagnosis announcement, things died down. Her brand will also be linked to her Netflix special cooking show, opening plenty of opportunities for the Duchess.

Reportedly, Markle is pursuing trademarks for exclusive rights to sell products under her brand. Cosmetics, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, and gardening gear are potentially the products that will be available under America Rivera Orchard.