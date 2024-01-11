Will The Crown be renewed for Season 7? Peter Morgan shares BIG update

This article contains mentions of death

The Emmy-winning series The Crown which chronicled over 60+ years of Royal family history in its six seasons has probably come to an end. The show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan is quite sure about not wanting to do any projects regarding the Royal family in the short term as the last few years of his work have only been The Crown.

What did Morgan say about the show?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight , Morgan opened up about the future of the show. In the interview, which took place during the red carpet premiere of the final season of The Crown, Morgan made it very clear that he wanted to stay away from the royals for some time now.

Talking about the show, Morgan also said that it was indeed quite a responsibility to handle the final seasons of the show, especially with the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. "That was tricky and that took a lot of thinking and a lot of work, but I hope we've done it," he said. Incidentally, even though the show’s chronology ended in 2005, sometime after the late Queen’s golden jubilee on the throne, it does address the loss indirectly.

Advertisement

The first season of the show dropped on Netflix in 2016, but Morgan has been working on the show for over a decade now. In an interview with Tudum , he said, “I’ve worked on the show every single day, including bank holidays and Christmases for ten years.”

Will it ever return to screen?

The chances of The Crown returning with a seventh season are almost zero. At first, the show was supposed to end with season five, but the producers, including Morgan, felt that they needed another season to properly flesh out the story to include the intricacies that it deserved. But in the end, the sixth season wrapped up quite nicely.

In Morgan’s words, "Normally my rule would be to never come closer than 10 years to [fictionalized] events, but with family like this where people's feelings are so strong -- particularly in this country -- I wanted to give 20 years.” This means that he will not be touching on the more recent developments in the Royal Family, especially the story of Harry and Meghan. In another interview with Town and Country , he said, “The Meghan and Harry story is nowhere near over yet. And I’m happy that I’m never going to write it.” Even though the show chronicled the beginning of William and Kate’s romance, it did not continue much beyond that.

The last two seasons handled quite a few royal controversies including Charles and Diana’s marriage and her eventual demise. Morgan even commented on King Charles not watching the last seasons of the show. He does not blame him as it does hit very close to home. Morgan also said that he did not read Prince Harry’s sensational memoir Spare because he did not want his narrative to influence the show in any way.

Unfortunately, even though there were some rumors about a prequel of the show, it does not seem happening anytime soon. In Morgan’s words, "In the short term, I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere." He also said that if he misses it enough, he might pick up writing another show again in the far future. But in the short term, he has no intention of continuing the Royal narrative.

Advertisement

You can stream the six seasons of the show on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 6: Exploring the real story how Prince William and Kate Middleton met