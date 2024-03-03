Bromance unlocked; Missing Crown Prince’s Suho thanks EXO bandmate Chanyeol for sending food truck to set

EXO member Chanyeol’s latest gesture has won the heart of bandmate Suho, as he expresses his utmost support towards him.

EXO's Suho touched by bandmate Chanyeol sending food truck to Missing Crown Prince's set

On March 3, EXO member Suho took to his Instagram and shared a sneak peek of what seems like a food truck sent by his bandmate Chanyeol. Suho received the gesture on the filming set of his upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince. Melted by Chanyeol’s support, he captioned the Instagram story, “Our Chanyeol, Thank you, I’m so touched”, tagging his teammate’s Instagram handle.

Chanyeol also added a banner to the track, showcasing his excitement about the upcoming drama of EXO leader Suho, “ Missing Crown Prince fighting! Our hyung fighting!”

The fans were moved by this warm interaction between the EXO bandmates, amidst their very busy schedule.

More about Suho's upcoming K-drama Missing Crown Prince

Meanwhile, Suho is currently keeping busy with his upcoming historical K-drama Missing Crown Prince.

The MBN drama unfolds a love story set in the quaint backdrop of the Joseon era. Amidst much chaos, a crown prince, Lee Geon, gets kidnapped by an intrepid woman named Choi Myung Yoon, who is destined to be his wife. While embarking on a journey of life on the run, an unexpected endearment emerges between them. With an intricate plot, Missing Crown Prince offers a whimsical journey of newfound love and energy-filled romance. The impressive cast features EXO leader Suho as the crown prince, while 2022 film 2037 star Hong Ye Ji poses as his destined wife.

Earlier, Missing Crown Price was supposed to premier on March 9. However, as decided by the production team, the date has been postponed and the drama is now set to hit the screen on April 13.

With a star-studded cast, including Suho in the lead, the highly-anticipated historical drama has already sparked much attention. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the singer-actor as the charming crown prince.

EXO's recent activities

On the other hand, on February 25, Chanyeol and Suho, along with the other EXO members achieved a new milestone of surpassing 600 million YouTube views on their Love Shot music video, furthering their popularity as K-pop titans. The group is also scheduled to hold a long-awaited fan concert in Seoul on April 14.

Meanwhile, Chanyeol and Suho’s ultimate bromance is receiving a shower of praise and admiration from the netizens and they are looking forward to their next endeavors together.

