SAG Awards 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Female Actor In A Drama Series For The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki wins the SAG Awards 2024 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki clinches Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, 33, won among the nominated actresses; The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston, The Last of Us’s Bella Ramsey, The Diplomat’s Keri Russell, and Succession’s Sarah Snook. In her speech, Debicki said, "Truly, I was not expecting this. People say that and I am not," she added, "The women in my category, I watch with total awe... being nominated next to you is incredible," The actress concluded her speech with a Birthday shout-out to her Mother.

The Crown Series recently concluded with its sixth season, narrates the story from the time Queen Elizabeth II was crowned as the Monarch of England. Elizabeth Debicki played the role of Princess Diana in the final two seasons until her fatal car crash.

Elizabeth Debicki expresses the weight of performing the role of Princess Diana

Due to the Late Princess Diana's worldwide popularity, it was important for Debicki to add a touch of utmost perfection to the role. Feeling the weight of performing the late Princess role in the best way possible, the actress told People earlier, “I did a lot of research for this role. I probably spent about a year doing research and that just filled in all these pieces and made me have such deep, deep respect and love for this person who I didn't know so much about.”

Advertisement

She added, “The battle that she went through in terms of media, public perception. I didn't know things about the divorce and how difficult all of that was for everybody in the family.”

The Screen Actors Guild Awards marks Debicki's third award of the year following her win at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Television Awards for her role in The Crown Show.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for the latest update on the SAG Awards 2024.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White and Ali Wong Bag One Each