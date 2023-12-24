Did Prince William actually blame Charles for Princess Diana's death? Exploring the Crown's theory amid its ending

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relationship between Prince William and his father King Charles after Diana's death, with the former blaming the latter for the tragic loss.

Prince William blames King Charles for Princess Diana’s death, as portrayed in Crown

Prince William played by Ed Mcvey in The Crown shows how the Prince copes up with his mother’s loss as he returns to Eton. The Prince's relationship with his father King Charles and his younger brother Prince Harry are explored in the show. The show reveals that Princess Diana’s loss affects Prince William very much and it makes him quiet. He starts to blame his father for his mother’s loss and secretly develops an angst against his father. The father-son relationship turns sour and many heated arguments take place between the two. William thinks that his father betrayed his mother for Camillia and neglected her.

The relationship between Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, improved significantly after Prince Philip shared some words of wisdom with William, as revealed in the show. William, who was struggling to cope with his mother's tragic death, had been suppressing his emotions and blaming his father for the loss. However, after receiving advice from Prince Philip, their relationship began to improve.

Amid the grief, Prince William starts to hate all the public attention he gets

Following the tragic death of Princess Diana, Prince William began to experience an overwhelming amount of attention from the public as he grew up. Whenever the young prince made a public appearance, he was often surrounded by crowds of young women who were eager to catch a glimpse of the handsome prince. Many people saw him as a reflection of his mother and frequently compared his features to hers. However, this attention eventually became unsettling for the Prince.

The Prince finds himself in the spotlight of both the media and public attention. The media's excessive interest in Princess Diana, which was widely blamed for her untimely death, is starting to irritate Prince William. During a family trip to Canada, the Prince is seen expressing his frustration to his father, saying, "I hate it. I hate the press. I hate the crowds. Why did you tell us we were going somewhere alone, only to put us in front of the people we hate most in the world?"

The Crown's latest season primarily centers around the early years of Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, as they navigate their teenage years. Initially, the brothers share a strong bond, but eventually, differences emerge and start to affect their relationship. Additionally, the season delves into Prince William's romantic journey with Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge.

