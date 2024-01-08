Did Succession's Sarah Snook just reveal the gender of her newborn? REVEALED

Sarah Snoot, a star of Succession, revealed her first baby is a girl, at the 2024 Golden Globes. She first revealed her pregnancy in May 2023, her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

Snook won her first Golden Globe award as lead actress in a drama series for HBO's Succession which had nine nominations at the 81st annual Golden Globes. In 2021, she previously won in the supporting actress category for her role as Shiv.

Sarah Snoot reveals the gender of her kid

The Succession star, Sarah Snoot appeared on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes. Beaming as she talked about her baby Snoot revealed that the baby is a girl.

Snook said, "I love it. She's the best," when she was asked about motherhood. "She's standing. Not walking yet, but she's standing supported. She's great. I love her," she continued.

Snook first revealed she became a mom, welcoming her first baby with her husband Dave Lawson as she reflected on the last episode of Succession in May 2023. When she was about she was expecting her baby's arrival, Snook said it wouldn't be too much longer. "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks." She also revealed that she was pregnant while taping the fourth season of Succession, however, she reassured viewers, "I mean, you couldn't super tell." "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment," she said.

Snook's announcement came after she and Lawson celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2021 after the two were locked down together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she said in the cover story for Vogue Australia's November 2021 issue.

Sarah Snook won the lead actress in a drama series category

With the last season of HBO’s Succession landing nine nominations at the 81st annual Golden Globes, Sarah Snook won her first Golden Globe award as lead actress in a drama series category for the last season of HBO's Succession. She previously won the award in the supporting actress category for her role as Shiv in the show. Snook's dominant role in the final episodes of the fan-favorite drama earned her the award, marking her first win in this category since 2021.

“I was kind of hoping I didn’t have to get up! Kieran is usually better at the speeches. Do you want to get up instead? You take it instead,” she said when taking the stage before thanking creator Jesse Armstrong and her family. “This show has changed my life, and everybody in it was amazing. The cast, the crew were fantastic. This was a team effort. It was always a team and that’s what made the show amazing, I think, to be part of.” She concluded by saying, “This room is so intimidating!”

Snook beat out Helen Mirren for 1923, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, and Emma Stone for The Curse.

