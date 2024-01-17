Why does Prince William 'roll his eyes' at the mention of The Crown series? Exploring recent remarks by Robert Hardman

Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story is a big part of the last season of The Crown, a popular show. But the royal couple won't be watching it. Here's what is their opinion about the show.

Prince William is not keen on watching The Crown; Here's why

In a new book by royal biographer Robert Hardman, it's revealed that Prince William doesn't like to watch the show, even though many people talk about it.

Hardman revealed in his new book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy that a source close to Prince William mentioned that “The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama.’”

The source continued, “Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.” But when the Prince finds time to watch TV, “Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favorite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” per Daily Mail.

Prince Harry's viewpoint on The Crown series

Prince Harry is more chill about The Crown. In an interview with James Corden in 2021, Prince Harry said "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate."

The Duke of Sussex explained, "It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he continued, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

During another interview in 2023, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry admitted “Yes, I have actually watched The Crown.” When asked if he fact-checks while watching, he said “Yes, I do, actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right.”

Harry has a problem with news stories being treated as facts while The Crown is recognized as fiction. He wants people to understand the difference between real events and made-up stories.

