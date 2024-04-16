Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Scoop star Gillian Anderson; expresses her admiration in THIS way

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a phenomenal actress, has dominated the Hindi film industry for nearly 25 years. She has showcased her versatility by playing diverse roles across genres such as romance, thriller, and comedy. Her recent performance in Crew garnered immense praise from both audiences and critics. It's evident that she will continue to rule hearts for many years to come. While she has millions of fans, did you know that Bebo is also a fangirl? Yes, her admiration extends to none other than Gillian Anderson.

Kareena Kapoor Khan fangirls over Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson is an American actress renowned for her work in film, television, and theatre. She gained international recognition for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the acclaimed series The X-Files. With a career spanning years, she has also starred in notable projects such as Crooked House, Scoop," and The Crown.

Recently, the official Instagram handle of Netflix UK & Ireland paid tribute to the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress by sharing a montage of her performances. The caption read, "Today, for no reason other than every day is a good day for this, we’d like to declare National Gillian Anderson Day!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kareena Kapoor Khan resonated with this sentiment and shared the post on her Instagram stories, adding, "No one like Gill," along with fire, red heart, and G.O.A.T emojis.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Career-wise, Kareena is in a great place right now. She made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan followed by The Buckingham Murders. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released heist comedy film Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Next up, she will be seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

