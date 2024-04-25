Zendaya's Challengers Salary Revealed; Here's How Much Actress And Producer Reportedly Earned From Her Upcoming Film

Challengers, the movie set to release this Friday, is already the talk of the internet. The movie’s buzz is created due to the star cast and the steamy sequences portrayed in its trailer.

In this movie, we will get to see Zendaya in a more mature role as opposed to her playing the role of a high schooler in most of the movies and series that we have seen. Zendaya has starred in and produced the Challengers movie. Check out her reported earnings from the movie.

How much did Zendaya reportedly earn from challengers?

As per US Weekly, a report from Variety mentioned that Zendaya, who has donned the cap of the producer and actor of the movie, earned $10 million from this upcoming project. The stars of the movie are busy with promoting the movie. During the promotions, Zendaya has made some really bold style statements. The tennis-inspired outfits worn by the 27-year-old actress have caught the attention of the internet.

The actress started off this year with a highly successful movie, Dune Part Two. This movie also starred Timothee Chalamet. After her performance in Dune, many fans are excited to see Zendaya portray a different role.

Challengers' release was postponed?

The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also has the hit, Call Me By Your Name under his belt. As per US Weekly, Challengers' filming was wrapped two years ago and was set to release last September. But due to the SAG- AFTRA strike the movie’s release was postponed.

Since the trailer of this movie dropped, the buzz formed on the internet is unforeseen. As per the outlet, Mike Faist, who also stars in the movie said, “I’m glad the movie has been getting its time in the sun.” He added, “It’s been a joy to see people respond to the film.”

As per Variety, the movie budget was $55 million and it is anticipated to gross between $12 million and $15 million from 3,400 North American theatres this weekend.

