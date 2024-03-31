Willem Dafoe Becomes Latest Addition To 1975 SNL Cast; Actor Going To Play THIS Character On-Screen

The iconic late-night show Saturday Night Live is about to get its own biographical film to show the behind-the-scenes chaos of the first-ever episode, which aired in 1975. With a troupe of actors playing different roles, Willem Dafoe, too, joined the cast to play former talent executive David Tebet.

Thousands of people have watched the show every Saturday and continue to do so. The cast of SNL 1975 comprises Billy Bryk, Dylan O'Brien, Joe Chrest, Taylor Gray, Kaia Gerber, and many others.

What Will The SNL 1975 Be About?

The movie's official synopsis reads, "On October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, as we countdown the minutes in real-time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it's Saturday Night."

Meanwhile, Reitman and Gil Kenan constructed the screenplay for the film. The duo conducted intensive interviews with the cast and crew members while reviewing the clips and behind-the-scenes footage of the show. Reitman and Kenan also produced the film alongside Erica Mills and Peter Rice.

Willem Dafoe's Role As David Tebet

Willem Dafoe will play Tebet. Not much information is available about how important Tebet's role was in the show's launch, but the film will have Dafoe in a major role. The actor has won hearts by portraying multiple characters on screen, including in Poor Things, Spider-Man, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and The Legend of Ochi. He also lent his voice to the Oscar-winning film The Boy and The Heron.

Dafoe has been nominated four times for the Academy Awards: for Platoon in 1986, Shadow of the Vampire in 2000, At Eternity's Gate in 2018, The Florida Project in 2018, and The Lighthouse in 2019. His film career has spanned 45 years and includes more than 150 films.

