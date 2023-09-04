'To have no shame about her body': How Emma Stone said 'Yes' to Poor Things director for explicit scenes

It was no surprise when Poor Things was received with a 100% approval rating on the day that it was released. Right after the announcement of the movie, there was skepticism about the portrayal of this character. And now that the movie is out, there is only praise for Emma Stone's performance all around. Some even suggest that the actress might bag a second Academy Award for her performance. This is what the creator had to say about Emma's stance on pursuing explicit scenes in the movie.

Director praises Emma's confidence

It was during one of the special screenings of Poor Things in Venice that director Yorgos Lanthimos opened up about shooting intimate scenes from the movie. He told one of the reporters that Emma was the one who made everything possible at the end of it. “It was very important for me to not make a film that would be prudish, because that would be like completely betraying the main character,” Lanthimos said. “We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away.”

The director also added, “As soon as I started saying something about sex, she would say: ‘Yes,’ of course, it’s Bella. We will do what we need to do.'” With the movie yet to be released in the public domain, it will be interesting to see what the unanimous review of the outing comes out to be

More about Poor Things

First announced in 2021, Poor Things is a 2023 film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The movie is based on a novel from 1992 by Alasdair Gray. It tells the story of Bella, a young Victorian woman brought back to life by a scientist after she takes her own life. Bella joins forces with a lawyer, and together they set off on an unconventional journey, challenging societal norms and exploring themes of rebirth, equality, and liberation in a fantastical Victorian-era setting. Emma Stone's performance takes center stage in this darkly comedic and unique film.

The movie will be released on December 8, 2023.

