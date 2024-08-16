Willie Nelson Announces 76th Solo Album Last Leaf On The Tree With Release Date Set

Willie Nelson, the country music legend, has announced his 76th solo studio album, Last Leaf on the Tree, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

The album, to be released on November 1, will be Nelson's 153rd overall, cementing his legacy as one of the most prolific musicians in the industry. Along with the announcement, Nelson released the album's first spotlight track, Last Leaf, on Thursday, August 15.

Willie Nelson is 91 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. With over 150 albums in his discography, the country star continues to innovate and create music that appeals to fans of all ages.

Last Leaf on the Tree not only adds to his extensive body of work, but it also marks a significant milestone in his career: the album is produced by his son, Micah Nelson who has previously performed with his father.

This father-son collaboration is not entirely new; Micah previously worked with Willie Nelson on family-oriented albums such as Willie and the Boys (2017) and The Willie Nelson Family (2021). However, Last Leaf on the Tree marks Micah's debut as a producer, adding a new dimension to the elder Nelson's already extensive musical legacy.

On August 15, Willie Nelson released the first spotlight track, Last Leaf, to build anticipation for the upcoming album. The song is a cover of Tom Waits' song from his 2011 album Bad as Me, which originally featured a collaboration with Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards. Nelson sings solo in the most recent version, adding his own voice and interpretation to the song.

Advertisement

Last Leaf on the Tree also features Nelson's cover of another Waits song, House Where Nobody Lives. Along with these covers, the album includes a cover of If It Wasn't Broken by folk singer Sydney Lyndella Ward, also known as Sunny War.

Ward expressed her delight in a press release, saying, “Nelson’s cover is the sweetest and greatest thing that’s ever happened to me as a writer and musician.” She went on: "I used to play that song on the Venice Beach boardwalk and would have never imagined back then that Willie Nelson would ever even hear it."

Last Leaf on the Tree is a true family affair, with Micah Nelson making significant contributions to the album. Micah co-wrote two of the tracks, The Ghost and Color of Sound, with his father. Micah also wrote a third song for the album, titled Wheels.

Micah recorded the album at his recording studio, the Hen House, in Venice, California. Raphael Lanois on pedal steel, John Densmore, former Doors drummer, and Magatte Sow, percussionist, were among the talented musicians who joined the recording sessions. The diverse lineup of artists contributes to the album's rich and textured sound.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You Have to Forget': Diego Luna Reveals Doubts About His Role in Rogue One In Star Wars