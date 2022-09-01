Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey- 10 Facts about the dark version of classic Winnie the Pooh

Earlier this year, it was announced that there would be a remake of our favorite childhood classic, Winnie the Pooh, and almost everyone was teary-eyed owing to the gigantic nostalgia related to the characters. However, no one was prepared that our nostalgia would end on a gruesome note. The upcoming slasher movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, broke the internet and our childhood dreams by releasing a horrific and (literally) bloody trailer on 31 August, having made it clear that this ain't no bedtime story!

While the people shook trying to come to terms with how things were depicted in the trailer, we gathered every possible information available about the film. We bring you the exclusive guide to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

So, are you ready for this spooky version of Winnie the Pooh?

10 Facts about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the dark version of the classic Winnie the Pooh

1. Overview

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is an R-rated (use of violence in the movie) Hollywood film full of intense and unpleasing action, drama, horror, and even dark comedy. The original language is English.

2. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey release date

An official release date is yet to be announced.

3. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey synopsis/plot

You will be seeing the cute Winnie and Piglet turned feral, going on a murderous rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin, who left the Hundred Acre Wood to discover his adulthood. Post abandonment, Pooh and Piglet became resentful as they had to go into the wild to take care of themselves, urging them to go back to their animal instincts. So, they are no longer your cute, fluffy characters but more like a vicious bear and pig duo who will go around in search of their prey.

The movie definitely will take you on a wild journey!

4. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer

5. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey budget

The budget of this film is not yet revealed because (as said by the director) it is not exactly a Hollywood-level production film.

6. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey direction

Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed the movie as well as wrote the intriguing storyline. A.A. Milne also coordinated with him to rewrite the plot to avoid any kind of copyright issues.

The film is produced under the Jagged Edge Production company.

7. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast n crew

Craig David Dowsett featuring Pooh Bear

Chris Cordell featuring Piglet

Nikolai Leon featuring Christopher Robin

Amber Doig-Thorne featuring Alice

May Kelly featuring Tina

Natasha Tosini featuring Lara

Maria Taylor featuring Maria

Richard D. Myers featuring Logan

Jase Rivers featuring John

Danielle Ronald featuring Zoe

Natasha Rose Mills featuring Jess

Simon Ellis featuring Tucker

Paula Coiz featuring Mary

Marcus Massey featuring Colt

Gillian Broderick featuring Therapist

Danielle Scott featuring Mauled Women

Bao Tieu featuring Caged man

Richard Harfst featuring Barn Owner

8. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey rating

The movie caused a debate amongst the netizens and has received almost equal love, hate, excitement, and discontentment. However, no official rating is available.

9. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey weird facts

Eeyore was eaten by Pooh and Piglet, his former friends.

Pooh and Piglet are the ultimate cruel villains.

The movie will balance horror and comedy (as if that provides any condolence).

Tiger is not a part of the movie.

Christopher Robin was unfair to both Pooh and Piglet.

10. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey behind-the-scenes

What do you think about this demonic version of Winnie the Pooh? Are you internally excited (we know we are - no judgments) about the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey? Tell us in the comments section below.

