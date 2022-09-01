Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey- 10 Facts about the dark version of classic Winnie the Pooh
The trailer of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released on 31 August 2022 and left all of us with sleepless nights. Here is everything that we know to date. Read on!
Earlier this year, it was announced that there would be a remake of our favorite childhood classic, Winnie the Pooh, and almost everyone was teary-eyed owing to the gigantic nostalgia related to the characters. However, no one was prepared that our nostalgia would end on a gruesome note. The upcoming slasher movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, broke the internet and our childhood dreams by releasing a horrific and (literally) bloody trailer on 31 August, having made it clear that this ain't no bedtime story!
While the people shook trying to come to terms with how things were depicted in the trailer, we gathered every possible information available about the film. We bring you the exclusive guide to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
So, are you ready for this spooky version of Winnie the Pooh?
10 Facts about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the dark version of the classic Winnie the Pooh
1. Overview
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is an R-rated (use of violence in the movie) Hollywood film full of intense and unpleasing action, drama, horror, and even dark comedy. The original language is English.
2. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey release date
An official release date is yet to be announced.
3. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey synopsis/plot
You will be seeing the cute Winnie and Piglet turned feral, going on a murderous rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin, who left the Hundred Acre Wood to discover his adulthood. Post abandonment, Pooh and Piglet became resentful as they had to go into the wild to take care of themselves, urging them to go back to their animal instincts. So, they are no longer your cute, fluffy characters but more like a vicious bear and pig duo who will go around in search of their prey.
The movie definitely will take you on a wild journey!
4. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer
5. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey budget
The budget of this film is not yet revealed because (as said by the director) it is not exactly a Hollywood-level production film.
6. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey direction
Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed the movie as well as wrote the intriguing storyline. A.A. Milne also coordinated with him to rewrite the plot to avoid any kind of copyright issues.
The film is produced under the Jagged Edge Production company.
7. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast n crew
- Craig David Dowsett featuring Pooh Bear
- Chris Cordell featuring Piglet
- Nikolai Leon featuring Christopher Robin
- Amber Doig-Thorne featuring Alice
- May Kelly featuring Tina
- Natasha Tosini featuring Lara
- Maria Taylor featuring Maria
- Richard D. Myers featuring Logan
- Jase Rivers featuring John
- Danielle Ronald featuring Zoe
- Natasha Rose Mills featuring Jess
- Simon Ellis featuring Tucker
- Paula Coiz featuring Mary
- Marcus Massey featuring Colt
- Gillian Broderick featuring Therapist
- Danielle Scott featuring Mauled Women
- Bao Tieu featuring Caged man
- Richard Harfst featuring Barn Owner
8. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey rating
The movie caused a debate amongst the netizens and has received almost equal love, hate, excitement, and discontentment. However, no official rating is available.
9. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey weird facts
- Eeyore was eaten by Pooh and Piglet, his former friends.
- Pooh and Piglet are the ultimate cruel villains.
- The movie will balance horror and comedy (as if that provides any condolence).
- Tiger is not a part of the movie.
- Christopher Robin was unfair to both Pooh and Piglet.
10. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey behind-the-scenes
What do you think about this demonic version of Winnie the Pooh? Are you internally excited (we know we are - no judgments) about the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey? Tell us in the comments section below.
