15 Best murder mysteries as per IMDb
Murder mysteries are the total opposite of rom-coms, and yet both genres are at par with each other. Here is a list of top-notch murder mystery movies and TV shows that will keep you hooked. Watch the trailers!
Murder mysteries really do have the power to hold their audiences. As much as they love, adore, and dream of their own fairytale ending similar to their favorite rom-coms, audiences are instantly drawn towards something that takes a dig at their minds - in mere seconds people are ready to be horrified, puzzled, spooked, and confused.
As long as they are thrilled, they will keep choosing to watch murder mystery movies or TV shows and even prefer them over rom-coms. Another interesting fact is how the human brain works - people are more concerned with predicting the end rather than actually focussing on the storyline and plot development.
Whatever the reason, we are all in for murder mysteries - at least they make one of the best discussions later on! Plus, if the movie or the series gets intense, you'll get a chance to cozy up with your partner. Win-win!
Enough chit-chat, let's get down to the list. Do not forget to watch the trailers before settling on a movie or a TV series - you obviously want the spookiest of the lot, right?
15 Best murder mysteries movies and TV shows as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube
1. Sherlock
Released: 2010
Ended: 2017
IMDb rating: 9.1/10
Directors: Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: 9 Primetime Emmys
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Una Stubbs
2. True Detective
Released: 2014
Ended: 2019
IMDb rating: 8.9/10
Director: Nic Pizzolatto
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: 5 Primetime Emmys
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Matthew McConaughey, and Rachel McAdams
3. Dexter
Released: 2006
Ended: 2013
IMDb rating: 8.7/10
Director: James Manos Jr.
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: 4 Primetime Emmys
Starring: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, James Remar, and David Zayas
4. Se7en
Released: 1995
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Daniel Zacapa, John Cassini, and Gwyneth Paltrow
5. Mindhunter
Released: 2017
Ended: 2019
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Director: Joe Penhall
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: Nominated for 2 Primetime Emmys
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Hannah Gross
6. The Silence of the Lambs
Released: 1991
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Director: Jonathan Demme
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Thriller
Awards: 5 Oscars
Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney, Kasi Lemmons, and Lawrence T. Wrentz
7. The Bridge
Released: 2011
Ended: 2018
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Thriller
Awards: Nominated for 1 BAFTA award
Starring: Sofia Helin, Rafael Pettersson, and Sarah Boberg
8. Psycho
Released: 1960
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Genre: Horror, Mystery, and Thriller
Awards: Nominated for 4 Oscars
Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, and John Gavin
9. Oldboy
Released: 2003
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Director: Park Chan-wook
Genre: Action, Mystery, and Drama
Starring: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Byeong-Ok, and Kang Hye-jeong
10. Unbelievable (mini-series)
Released: 2019
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Directors: Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman
Genre: Crime and Drama
Awards: Nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Blake Ellis, and Merritt Wever
11. Shutter Island
Released: 2010
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Director: Martin Scorsese
Genre: Mystery and Thriller
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, and
Ben Kingsley
12. Gone Girl
Released: 2014
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Director: David Fincher
Genre: Thriller, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar
Starring: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris
13. Prisoners
Released: 2013
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Melissa Leo, and Viola Davis
14. Memories of Murder
Released: 2003
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, and Roe-ha Kim
15. Manhunt
Released: 2017
Ended: Ongoing
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Directors: Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson
Genre: Crime, Drama, and Biography
Starring: Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette, and Cameron Britton
That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best murder mysteries movies and TV shows. Have a spooky weekend!