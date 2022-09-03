15 Best murder mysteries as per IMDb

Murder mysteries really do have the power to hold their audiences. As much as they love, adore, and dream of their own fairytale ending similar to their favorite rom-coms, audiences are instantly drawn towards something that takes a dig at their minds - in mere seconds people are ready to be horrified, puzzled, spooked, and confused.

As long as they are thrilled, they will keep choosing to watch murder mystery movies or TV shows and even prefer them over rom-coms. Another interesting fact is how the human brain works - people are more concerned with predicting the end rather than actually focussing on the storyline and plot development.

Whatever the reason, we are all in for murder mysteries - at least they make one of the best discussions later on! Plus, if the movie or the series gets intense, you'll get a chance to cozy up with your partner. Win-win!

Enough chit-chat, let's get down to the list. Do not forget to watch the trailers before settling on a movie or a TV series - you obviously want the spookiest of the lot, right?

15 Best murder mysteries movies and TV shows as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

1. Sherlock

Released: 2010

Ended: 2017

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

Directors: Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: 9 Primetime Emmys

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Una Stubbs

2. True Detective

Released: 2014

Ended: 2019

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Director: Nic Pizzolatto

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: 5 Primetime Emmys

Starring: Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Matthew McConaughey, and Rachel McAdams

3. Dexter

Released: 2006

Ended: 2013

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Director: James Manos Jr.

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: 4 Primetime Emmys

Starring: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, James Remar, and David Zayas

4. Se7en

Released: 1995

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Daniel Zacapa, John Cassini, and Gwyneth Paltrow

5. Mindhunter

Released: 2017

Ended: 2019

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Director: Joe Penhall

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: Nominated for 2 Primetime Emmys

Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Hannah Gross

6. The Silence of the Lambs

Released: 1991

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Director: Jonathan Demme

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

Awards: 5 Oscars

Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney, Kasi Lemmons, and Lawrence T. Wrentz

7. The Bridge

Released: 2011

Ended: 2018

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

Awards: Nominated for 1 BAFTA award

Starring: Sofia Helin, Rafael Pettersson, and Sarah Boberg

8. Psycho

Released: 1960

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Genre: Horror, Mystery, and Thriller

Awards: Nominated for 4 Oscars

Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, and John Gavin

9. Oldboy

Released: 2003

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Director: Park Chan-wook

Genre: Action, Mystery, and Drama

Starring: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Byeong-Ok, and Kang Hye-jeong

10. Unbelievable (mini-series)

Released: 2019

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Directors: Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman

Genre: Crime and Drama

Awards: Nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Blake Ellis, and Merritt Wever

11. Shutter Island

Released: 2010

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Mystery and Thriller

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, and

Ben Kingsley

12. Gone Girl

Released: 2014

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Thriller, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar

Starring: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris

13. Prisoners

Released: 2013

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Melissa Leo, and Viola Davis

14. Memories of Murder

Released: 2003

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, and Roe-ha Kim

15. Manhunt

Released: 2017

Ended: Ongoing

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Directors: Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson

Genre: Crime, Drama, and Biography

Starring: Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette, and Cameron Britton

That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best murder mysteries movies and TV shows. Have a spooky weekend!