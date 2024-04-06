Woody Allen Comments On Changing Business Of Cinema Amidst Digital Release Of His Coup De Chance; ‘Now Distribution Is Two Weeks’

Filmmaker Woody Allen opened up about whether his 50th film, Coup de Chance, would be his last ride in the cinema. Allen made his debut in the industry 58 years ago and reveals that he is still unsure of the future amidst the changing times in cinema.

Coup de Chance is set in France, with French actors Lou de Laâge and Niels Schneider in the leading roles. The legendary director has experimented with thriller and romance in the 2023 film.

What Did Woody Allen Say About The French Film Being His Last?

While in conversation with Air Mail, Allen spoke of working in the industry after making a French erotic film, Coup de Chance. While commenting on the evolution of cinema, the director spoke of having a lot of ideas to work on if given a chance.

He said, “I’m on the fence about it. I don’t want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up, calls in, and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.”

Allen’s latest release worked well in France, with good reviews all over. The film was also compared with the director’s previous release, Match Point, which led to the discussion of the release being delayed in the States. The 88-year-old filmmaker, hence, commented on the changes being way too noticeable in the industry.

Woody Allen’s Comments On Distribution Of The Films

The Midnight in Paris director said in an interview, “It doesn’t matter to me whether I get distributed here or not. Once I make it, I don’t follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. Now distribution is two weeks in a cinema. The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”

Allen also spoke about the diminishing fandom for his movies over the years, visibly after the director's alleged controversy came into the limelight after allegations from his ex-partner, Mia Farrow. Though Allen had long denied the accusations, he reflected on the cancellation culture.

The Annie Hall director said, “Someone asked me about cancel culture, and I said, ‘If you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture that you want to be canceled from.’ Because who wants to be part of this culture?”

Coup de Chance will be available on digital platforms and VODs starting April 12.

