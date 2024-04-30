Arjun Bijlani returns to Dance Deewane sets with Karan Kundrra; posts video with Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty
Arjun Bijlani shared a video from his recent visit to Dance Deewane 4 sets with Karan Kundrra. The actor was seen having a great time on the sets with Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty and crew.
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Arjun Bijlani is all set to return to Colors TV with an interesting reality show. We also reported that the Naagin actor will participate in a cooking-based reality show. He had shot for a promo of the project with Karan Kundrra.
In the upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 4, Arjun and Karan will be gracing the sets of the show to promote their upcoming reality show. Interestingly, both the talented actors have been ex-hosts of Dance Deewane.
Arjun Bijlani shares video from Dance Deewane 4 sets
Arjun Bijlani took to social media to share a glimpse of his visit to Dance Deewane 4 sets with Karan Kundrra. In the video, Bijlani can be seen being engrossed in a deep conversation with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. He also shared a clip of his dance performance with Madhuri Dixit. The Miley Jab Hum Tum star appeared to thoroughly enjoy his time on the show as he caught up with the staff and graciously took photos with the contestants.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "On the sets of a show which is so close to my heart !! My first as a host !! #dancedeewane #internationaldanceday
Take a look at the video shared by Arjun Bijlani on Instagram:
More about Ajun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani rose to fame with his show Miley Jab Hum Tum and has an array of TV shows to his credit including Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjaawan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay ShivShakti. The actor has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Smart Jodi.
Apart from participating in reality shows, Arjun Bijlani has also hosted a few reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla X4, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar among others. He is happily married to Neha Swami and has a kid, Ayaan.
