Year-Ender Poll: Biggest Snubs of 2024 Awards Season Ft. Ryan Gosling at Oscars, The Color Purple at Golden Globes and More; Vote Now

As the 2024 awards season unfolded, opening with the Golden Globes in January and wrapping with the Primetime Emmys in September, it brought with it its fair share of surprises, controversies, viral moments, and, of course, the subject of this particular article, snubs.

No awards season feels complete without debates over which actors, musicians, films, TV shows, or songs and records were unjustly overlooked or simply got lost in the overwhelming flood of entertainment content. This time, we've decided to settle the debate before getting excited about the 2025 awards season and all the drama it definitely has in store for us. Settling the debate, however, requires a little help from you, our readers.

Don’t worry — we’re not here to overwhelm you by asking you to recall all the pop culture content you consumed throughout the year. Instead, we’ve compiled the most talked-about snubs of 2024 below to make things easier for you.

Let’s dive into the notable omissions, starting with the Golden Globes, as this prestigious award show, as mentioned earlier, kickstarts the new awards season. At this year’s Globes, The Colour Purple was shockingly overlooked for the Best Comedy/Musical Award, despite its stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks receiving acting nominations.

Viola Davis' widely praised role as Deloris Jordan in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Air, was also disappointingly snubbed in the Best Actress category, even as the film earned nominations for Best Comedy/Musical and Best Comedy Actor at the show.

In February, the Grammys delivered their share of heartbreak, not awarding Taylor Swift Song of the Year yet again. The songstress has lost in the category seven times. Her SOTY loss, however, was less bitter, as she ended up making history by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time. On the other hand, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo both left empty-handed despite going into the night with six nominations each, raising eyebrows.

In March came the Oscars, the crown jewel of awards season. As if Margot Robbie’s omission from the Best Actress category for her acclaimed role in the 2023 summer blockbuster Barbie wasn’t upsetting enough, the Academy decided to pick Robert Downey Jr.’s stint in Oppenheimer for Best Supporting Actor over Ryan Gosling’s Ken, ending all hopes for a little gold man for the Barbie ensemble.

Similarly, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ended up losing to the aforementioned Christopher Nolan film, serving as another shocker among award pundits, who believed the historically significant Scorsese offering deserved to be recognized in at least one of the Oscar categories.

Finally, the Emmys in the latter half of the year delivered the last set of egregious snubs of the 2024 awards season. Seth Meyers, a veteran talk show host, missed out on Best Talk Series, losing to Jon Stewart, who returned part-time to host The Daily Show during the heated 2024 U.S. presidential election season.

Another widely debated snub of the Primetime Emmys was the victory of Hacks over The Bear in the Best Comedy category. Critics argued that the second season of the latter show, airing in June 2023 — 14 months before the Emmys handed out prizes — would have worked against the fan-favorite TV offering. Also, not to forget the audience’s reaction to the recently released third season of the show, which was lukewarm at best.

These omissions validate the age-old belief that mindful film and show makers and artists hold very close to their hearts — awards are not the ultimate measure of success. When your creation resonates with the audience, that is the true victory.

Now it’s over to you — vote below and tell us which of these snubs stung you the most.

