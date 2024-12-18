Ariana Grande Open To Performing At The Oscars With Cynthia Erivo: 'We Love Singing With Each Other'

Ariana Grande’s awards season journey is off to an exciting start. The singer and actress received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked.

The nomination is a significant milestone in her acting career, and it has sparked discussions about her future at the Academy Awards. With the Oscars just a few months away, Grande is already considered a frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actress category, alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

While Wicked’s iconic songs are not eligible for Best Original Song at the Oscars, fans are still hopeful that Grande and Erivo could perform at the ceremony.

Both actresses star in one of the year’s most anticipated films, and their powerful performances have earned them a lot of attention. When asked about the possibility of performing at the Oscars, Grande was enthusiastic.

“Of course, we love singing with each other,” Grande said at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration. “I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere, anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her; that’s my sister. Say the word and we’ll be there.”

The Golden Globe event, held ahead of the January 5 show, was a star-studded affair. Grande attended the Beverly Hills luncheon alongside her mother, Joan Grande, and shared a special moment on the carpet with fellow nominee Zoe Saldaña. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with nominees like Adam Brody, Pamela Anderson, and Kathryn Hahn.

Advertisement

Grande spoke about the event and how special it was to be surrounded by such talent. “It’s just really exciting,” she shared. “To be here with so many amazing people and to be recognized for something so special is incredible.”

For Grande, one of the most exciting moments came when she learned that Imogen Heap, her musical idol since childhood, had seen Wicked and loved it. Grande said that it was very exciting to hear that she saw it with her daughter and loved it.

Grande also had the opportunity to meet legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, which left her stunned. Grande shared that they had the opportunity to meet Steven Spielberg, which was both overwhelming and an honor. She went on to say that he was quite nice, and it was all very exciting.

ALSO READ: Jon M. Chu And Shawn Levy Reflect On Overcoming Pressure With Wicked And Deadpool & Wolverine: 'I Freaked Out When...'