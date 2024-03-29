'You Expect Me To Play None Of My Songs': Calvin Harris Slams Festival Audience For Calling His Set Underwhelming

Calvin Harris claps back at the trolls who called his sets underwhelming at the festival. The EDM star performed at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on Sunday. However, festivalgoers were disappointed by Harris' song selection.

After the videos of the night were put up on Instagram, the comment section was filled with disappointing comments from the fans. After the videos went viral, Harris defended himself by sharing that he mostly played his songs and worked hard to compile the tracks for the audience's entertainment.

What Did Calvin Harris Say About Playing His Own Songs At The Festival?

While replying to a comment on Instagram that shared that his sets were disappointing, Harris wrote a lengthy note defending himself. The DJ shared, "You expect me to play none of my songs? 3 songs since 2014 hmm how deep is your love—billion streams, This is what you came for—billion streams, My way—billion streams, slide—billion streams, feels—billion streams, one kiss—billion streams, and the other five—half a billion, and before 2014, another 20."

He said, "You'd rather I play Fein trap edits today." The sound producer continued to explain that he put effort into creating a set. Harris shared, "I spent months making new versions of everything for this, and you wonder why I never play EDM festivals." He continued, "At least people I saw irl had a great time, and I can be happy with that, but f--- at this point, whatever I do is gonna piss you off."

Fans React To Calvin Harris' Performance At The Music Festival

After Calvin Harris' video was put up on Instagram, the fans rushed to comment about how they felt regarding the EDM night. While the majority trolled the producer, many supported too. One of the users shared, "set was epic! I'm not alone in thinking that," while another one of the fans shared, "No need to cater to these trolls, sir; you will always be one of the greatest producers of all time for many of us."

One of the fans, who had witnessed Harris live for six times, revealed, "There's way more of us that appreciate what you do than the losers who will lean negative on everything in life. Thank you for bringing the heat!"

This year's Ultra Music Festival, held in Miami's Bayfront Park from March 22–24, featured a stacked lineup, including Harris.

